Monday, March 15
City Council meeting
The Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Daniel Boone City Building Council Chambers on 701 E. Broadway.
Tuesday, March 16
Missouri Trailblazers
Join Daniel Boone Regional Library and Missouri State Museum to learn about some of Missouri’s significant trailblazers, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, in this monthly program series in honor of Missouri's bicentennial starting at 1:00 p.m. Register online to receive a Zoom link.
Election Forum
Hear from the candidates running for Columbia City Council on the April 6 ballot at this virtual forum co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County starting at 7:00 p.m. Register online to receive a Zoom link.
Wednesday, March 17
Lawn mower tune-up clinic
Support the annual Agricultural Systems Technology Club fundraiser and get your lawn mower tuned up. The event starts at 3:00 p.m. at the Agricultural Engineering Building. RSVP online.
Tree Board meeting
The board will meet at 5:00 p.m. in Daniel Boone City Building Conference Room 1B.
Missouri softball vs. North Dakota State
The Tigers host the Bison at 5 p.m. at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Thursday, March 18
Missouri tennis vs. Saint Louis
The Tigers will take on the Billikens at 11 a.m. at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.
Parks and Recreation Commission meeting
The commission will meet at 7:00 p.m. in the ARC Meeting Room.
Friday, March 19
Missouri track and field Spring Opener
The men's and women's track and field teams will compete in the Mizzou Spring Opener meet beginning at 3:30 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
Missouri volleyball vs. Texas A&M
The Tigers host the Aggies in a volleyball double-header at 6 p.m. Friday and then again at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hearnes Center.
Columbia College lacrosse vs. Clarke
The Cougars take on the Pride at 6 p.m. on R. Marvin Owens Field.
Saturday, March 20
Chancellor's Arts Showcase
A celebration of the arts at MU featuring student performances and creativity, featuring artist-in-residence Daniel Willis. This will be an outdoor event with the performances projected on the side of the Sinquefield Music Center beginning at 7 p.m. The audio portion will be shared live while you enjoy the performance from your car. Tickets can be purchased online.