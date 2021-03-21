Columbia Vision Commission Meeting
The Columbia Vision Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1A/1B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway. The commission is expected to elect its new officers and discuss the group’s next steps.
City Council Forum
City Council candidates will participate in a forum sponsored by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and KOMU 8. KOMU 8’s Megan Judy will moderate the panel. The event will be livestreamed on KOMU’s website and the chamber’s Facebook page from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23
Climate and Environment Commission Meeting
The Climate and Environment Commission will discuss various policies to reduce emissions and energy usage, including the Columbia Fleet Electrification and Building Energy Benchmark. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers at Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Election Forum — Columbia School Board & Missouri’s 45th District House Seat
Learn about candidates running for Columbia School Board and Missouri’s 45th District House seat and where they stand on issues. The virtual forum starts at 7 p.m. and is co-hosted by the League of Women Voters for Columbia/Boone County and the Daniel Boone Regional Library. Register online to receive a Zoom link.
Wednesday, March 24
Airport Advisory Board Meeting
The Airport Advisory Board will meet at 1 p.m. in Conference Room 1A/1B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Missouri softball vs. Western Illinois
The Tigers take on the Leathernecks at 3 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Thursday, March 25
Missouri baseball vs. Vanderbilt
The Tigers battle the Commodores in this home match. The first series game starts at 6 p.m. at Taylor Stadium. The second and third games are at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
Culinary Business Jumpstart
Learn how to start a culinary business in this virtual event hosted by the Columbia Entrepreneurship Alliance. Various speakers will address topics including food safety basics and getting into stores. The event starts at 7 p.m. Register online.
Friday, March 26
Missouri tennis vs. Alabama
The Tigers host Alabama at noon at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.
Missouri softball vs. Auburn
Missouri faces Auburn in the first of a three-game series at 2:30 p.m. at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Columbia College women’s volleyball vs. Stephens College
The Cougars take on the Stars at 6 p.m. at the Arena of Southwell Complex.
Saturday, March 27
Easter Bunny Park Hop
Bring the kids to the park for a scavenger hunt hosted by the Easter Bunny. The events take place from 11 a.m. to noon and noon to 1 p.m. at Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road, and Albert-Oakland Park, 1900 Blue Ridge Road. Registration in advance is required, and families are limited to one day/location. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos, and participants will receive a goodie bag with Easter treats. One adult will be permitted per child. To register, call 573-874-7460.
Sunday, March 28
Missouri soccer vs. Kansas State
The Tigers host the Wildcats at 1 p.m. at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium.