Monday, March 28
Softball: Stephens College vs. Crowley's Ridge College
Stephens will take on Crowley's Ridge at home in a doubleheader at noon and 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
Betsy Garrett will introduce the first six women who graduated from the MU School of Medicine. This event will be on Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Register to receive a Zoom link.
The Columbia NAACP will host school board, City Council and mayoral candidates in a forum at 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 407 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, March 30
Baseball: Missouri vs. Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville
A quick turnaround for Missouri as it returns to Columbia for the second end of a back-to-back. This one is against SIUE at 6 p.m.
Join the semiweekly book sale in the lobby of the library from noon to 3 p.m. All proceeds support library services.
Kids can paint and decorate a pot and handpick fairies, gnomes and animals to create their own magical garden. Then they can enjoy a barnyard snuggle with all of the spring babies at Four Oaks Farm. The event will start at 2 p.m. and tickets are required.
Lacrosse: Columbia College vs. Benedictine College
The Cougars will take on Benedictine in lacrosse at home at 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Take part in the American Red Cross Blood Drive in the Friends Room of Columbia Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make sure to eat and drink before donating, and bring your photo ID. Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 110 pounds.
Learn about how author Mary Shelley defied the norms of society to follow her calling. Actress, playwright and master impersonator Megan Wells will present Shelley’s true story on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Register to receive a Zoom link.
Friday, April 1
Baseball: Columbia College vs. Hannibal-LaGrange University
Columbia College will face off against Hannibal-LaGrange for the first time of the weekend at 2 p.m. at home.
Lacrosse: Columbia College vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene University
The Cougars will take on Mount Vernon Nazarene in lacrosse at 5 p.m at home.
Baseball: Missouri vs. South Carolina
The conference season picks back up for Missouri, this time staying at Taylor Stadium to face the South Carolina Gamecocks at 6 p.m.
Explore Columbia’s North Village Arts District during a free art crawl. From 6 to 9 p.m., galleries, shops and businesses will be open with music, art, children’s activities, refreshments and more.
Softball: Missouri vs. South Carolina
Missouri will take on South Carolina in another diamond sport as it tries to rebound from a difficult start to the SEC season at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Join the semiweekly book sale in the lobby of the library from noon to 3 p.m. All proceeds support library services.
Support the Missouri Contemporary Ballet by participating in goat yoga at Logboat Brewing Company. There will also be a photo booth, a painting booth and beer. The event starts at noon, but arrive 15 minutes early for registration. You can bring your own mat, or rent one for $5.
Baseball: Columbia College vs. Hannibal-LaGrange University
Columbia College will face off against Hannibal-LaGrange at home with the first game at 1 p.m and the second at 3:30 p.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. South Carolina
The Tigers will face off against the Gamecocks again at 2 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Softball: Missouri vs. South Carolina
Missouri will take on South Carolina again at 4 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Sunday, April 3
Lacrosse: Columbia College vs. Morningside College
The Cougars will take on Morningside in lacrosse at home at noon.
Baseball: Missouri vs. South Carolina
Missouri will face off against South Carolina for the last time of the weekend at 1 p.m.
Softball: Missouri vs. South Carolina
The Tigers will take on the Gamecocks one last time at 1 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium.