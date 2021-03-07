March 8
Commission on Cultural Affairs Meeting
The Columbia Commission on Cultural Affairs will be holding a meeting in the city hall chamber at 4:15 p.m.
Columbia School Board
The Columbia School Board will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m.
March 9
The Central Workforce Development Board, the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, and Office of Workforce Development will host a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MU's Museum of Art and Archaeology will be hosting an exhibit featuring engravings from the 17th and 18th centuries. The museum opens at 9 a.m.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones will give an update on policing and the department’s goal for the future. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. over Zoom. Register here for a Zoom invitation.
Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health Meeting
The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the ARC Conference Room, 1701 Ash St.
Columbia Police Chief’s Vehicle Stop Committee Meeting
The Columbia Police Chief’s Vehicle Stop Committee will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the CPD Regional Training Center.
Faith Voices of Columbia, Missouri Faith Voices and Worley Street Roundtable will host the forum virtually at 7 p.m. Register in advance.
March 10
Mizzou will be hosting Giving Day, a fundraising event, starting at noon online.
Citizens Police Review Board Meeting
The Citizens Police Review Board will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Daniel Boone City Building.
The Daniel Boone Regional Library is hosting a five-part series discussing religions around the world. The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
March 11
Columbia Sports Commission Meeting
The Columbia Sports Commission will be holding a meeting at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse starting at noon.
Disabilities Commission Meeting
The Columbia Disabilities Commission will hold its meeting at 3 p.m. at Daniel Boone City Building.
Australian musician Ann McCue will be holding a virtual concert starting at 6 p.m. If you miss the concert, you can still view the recording until March 26.
March 12
The Columbia Investment Committee will be holding a quarterly meeting at Daniel Boone City Building starting at 8:30 a.m.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. An appointment is required and should be set up through the state's vaccine navigator.
Missouri Baseball vs. Illinois State
Mizzou will be hosting a home baseball game against Illinois State, starting at 3 p.m.
March 13
Missouri Baseball vs. Illinois State
Mizzou will be hosting a home baseball game against Illinois State, starting at noon.
March 14
Missouri Baseball vs. Illinois State
Mizzou will be hosting a home baseball game against Illinois State, starting at 1 p.m.