March 8

Commission on Cultural Affairs Meeting

The Columbia Commission on Cultural Affairs will be holding a meeting in the city hall chamber at 4:15 p.m.

Columbia School Board

The Columbia School Board will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m.

March 9

Virtual Job Fair

The Central Workforce Development Board, the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, and Office of Workforce Development will host a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tonal Range: Mezzotint & Aquatint Exhibition

MU's Museum of Art and Archaeology will be hosting an exhibit featuring engravings from the 17th and 18th centuries. The museum opens at 9 a.m.

Lunch & Learn: Columbia Police Department 

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones will give an update on policing and the department’s goal for the future. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. over Zoom. Register here for a Zoom invitation.

Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health Meeting

The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the ARC Conference Room, 1701 Ash St.

Columbia Police Chief’s Vehicle Stop Committee Meeting

The Columbia Police Chief’s Vehicle Stop Committee will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the CPD Regional Training Center.

School Board Forum

Faith Voices of Columbia, Missouri Faith Voices and Worley Street Roundtable will host the forum virtually at 7 p.m. Register in advance.

March 10

Mizzou Giving Day

Mizzou will be hosting Giving Day, a fundraising event, starting at noon online. 

Citizens Police Review Board Meeting

The Citizens Police Review Board will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Daniel Boone City Building.

World Religions Series

The Daniel Boone Regional Library is hosting a five-part series discussing religions around the world. The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

March 11

Columbia Sports Commission Meeting

The Columbia Sports Commission will be holding a meeting at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse starting at noon.

Disabilities Commission Meeting

The Columbia Disabilities Commission will hold its meeting at 3 p.m. at Daniel Boone City Building.

Anne McCue Concert

Australian musician Ann McCue will be holding a virtual concert starting at 6 p.m. If you miss the concert, you can still view the recording until March 26.

March 12

Investment Committee Meeting

The Columbia Investment Committee will be holding a quarterly meeting at Daniel Boone City Building starting at 8:30 a.m. 

Mass vaccination clinic

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. An appointment is required and should be set up through the state's vaccine navigator

Missouri Baseball vs. Illinois State

Mizzou will be hosting a home baseball game against Illinois State, starting at 3 p.m.

March 13 

Missouri Baseball vs. Illinois State

Mizzou will be hosting a home baseball game against Illinois State, starting at noon.

March 14

Missouri Baseball vs. Illinois State

Mizzou will be hosting a home baseball game against Illinois State, starting at 1 p.m.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you