Monday, May 10
Dianna Temple Exhibit
Dianna Temple’s thesis exhibition, Wheelchair Tornadoes, will be on display Monday through Wednesday at Bingham Gallery. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The gallery is located in MU’s Fine Arts Building, Room A125, 505 Hitt Street.
Columbia School Board Meeting
The regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Aslin Administration Building.
Stronger Than Fiction Film Festival
In-person screenings of the documentaries will be hosted at the Stephens Lake Park amphitheater. Films will start at 8 p.m., and social distancing is required. Admission is free. Streaming options will be available until May 16.
Tuesday, May 11
Lunch & Learn — Youth Mental Health and Substance Abuse Issues
This panel of mental health professionals and members of Children’s Grove will meet from noon to 1 p.m. to discuss youth mental health issues. The event is for adults only. Zoom links are available.
Wednesday, May 12
Book Discussion — “The Great Pretender”
The discussion will take place from noon to 1.p.m. Adults can register for a zoom link.
Start and Grow Your Own Business
An online presentation and info session about owning your own business. The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Adults can register for a zoom link.
Ribbon Cutting: Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center
The City of Columbia and Columbia Police Department are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony outdoors to commemorate the new Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center. The ceremony will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1204 International Drive, Columbia, MO. Live streaming options TBA.
Thursday, May 13
Book Discussion — “The Great Pretender”
An additional discussion to the first that runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Adults can register for a zoom link here.
Columbia Sports Commission Meeting
The meeting will begin at 12 p.m. at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.
Board of Health Meeting
Starting at 5:30 p.m., the Board of Health will meet at the Department of Public Health and Human Services building in training room 1.
Friday, May 14
Southern Boone County Public Library’s Native Landscape
In this virtual event, William Ruppert of National Nursery Products will discuss the history of Missouri plants. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Zoom links are available.