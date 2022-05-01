Monday, May 2
Join a women's walking group at the Forum Nature Center at 5:15 p.m. Meet at the lower parking lot.
City Council Meeting
The Columbia City Council will convene at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chamber.
Tuesday, May 3
Softball: Columbia College vs. Health Sciences & Pharmacy
Health Sciences & Pharmacy will travel to Columbia for a game against the Cougars at 10 a.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. SEMO
Missouri baseball will take on Southeast Missouri State University at 6 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Wednesday, May 4
This month's sale will feature art and music books from noon to 3 p.m. in the Friends Room of the Columbia Public Library.
This virtual presentation will equip people with information on how to protect themselves and their animals from the effects of zoonoses from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Registration is required and the fee is $35.
Thursday, May 5
A discussion of “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchet will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. This story delves into the permanence of family and love, but also explores the relationship between who we are and who we want to be. Register to receive the link.
Listen to Latin music at this Cinco de Mayo Celebracion at Rose Music Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Sef Townsend has lived and worked on every continent. He will be sharing his stories from around the globe at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Register to receive the link.
Friday, May 6
Columbia's newest makers market will be from 4 to 8 p.m. with more than 30 makers and artists, food trucks and young entrepreneurs at the MU Health Care Pavilion.
Explore Columbia’s North Village Arts District during a free art crawl. From 6 to 9 p.m., galleries, shops and businesses will be open with music, art, children’s activities, refreshments and more.
Saturday, May 7
Find out if your child is on track with their growth and development after a 10-minute survey from 10 a.m. to noon in the Children's Program Room at the Columbia Public Library. Masks are required.
Learn about iris flowers at this show presented by the Show Me Iris Society at Columbia Public Library. The show will be from noon to 4 p.m. in the Friends Room and Conference Rooms A and B.
Sunday, May 8
Enjoy Tunes at Two with Peppa Letsky, a local fiddler, from 2 to 3 p.m. on the Reading Balcony at Columbia Public Library.
Celebrate the unofficial opening of Douglass Park for the summer from 3 to 6 p.m. Activities include balloons, face painting, lawn games for kids and adults, live music and entertainment. Admission is free.