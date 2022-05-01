Monday, May 2

Women’s Fitness Walk

Join a women's walking group at the Forum Nature Center at 5:15 p.m. Meet at the lower parking lot.

City Council Meeting

The Columbia City Council will convene at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chamber. 

Tuesday, May 3

Softball: Columbia College vs. Health Sciences & Pharmacy

Health Sciences & Pharmacy will travel to Columbia for a game against the Cougars at 10 a.m. 

Baseball: Missouri vs. SEMO

Missouri baseball will take on Southeast Missouri State University at 6 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.

Wednesday, May 4

First Wednesday Book Sale

This month's sale will feature art and music books from noon to 3 p.m. in the Friends Room of the Columbia Public Library. 

“It’s Wild Out There! Zoonotic Disease Awareness in Our Madcap Microbial World”

This virtual presentation will equip people with information on how to protect themselves and their animals from the effects of zoonoses from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Registration is required and the fee is $35. 

Thursday, May 5

First Thursday Book Discussion

A discussion of “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchet will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. This story delves into the permanence of family and love, but also explores the relationship between who we are and who we want to be. Register to receive the link.

Cinco de Mayo Celebracion

Listen to Latin music at this Cinco de Mayo Celebracion at Rose Music Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. 

Traveling Tales with Sef Townsend

Sef Townsend has lived and worked on every continent. He will be sharing his stories from around the globe at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Register to receive the link.

Friday, May 6

CoMo Makes

Columbia's newest makers market will be from 4 to 8 p.m. with more than 30 makers and artists, food trucks and young entrepreneurs at the MU Health Care Pavilion. 

May First Friday

Explore Columbia’s North Village Arts District during a free art crawl. From 6 to 9 p.m., galleries, shops and businesses will be open with music, art, children’s activities, refreshments and more.

Saturday, May 7

Is Your Child on Track? 

Find out if your child is on track with their growth and development after a 10-minute survey from 10 a.m. to noon in the Children's Program Room at the Columbia Public Library. Masks are required.

Show Me Iris Society Flower Show

Learn about iris flowers at this show presented by the Show Me Iris Society at Columbia Public Library. The show will be from noon to 4 p.m. in the Friends Room and Conference Rooms A and B.

Sunday, May 8

Tunes at Two

Enjoy Tunes at Two with Peppa Letsky, a local fiddler, from 2 to 3 p.m. on the Reading Balcony at Columbia Public Library.

Douglass Park Heritage Day

Celebrate the unofficial opening of Douglass Park for the summer from 3 to 6 p.m. Activities include balloons, face painting, lawn games for kids and adults, live music and entertainment. Admission is free.

