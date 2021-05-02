Monday, May 3
City Council meeting
The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Keep the Cameras Rolling: The Pedro Zamora Way
Join MU Events for a test screening of a documentary called Keep the Cameras Rolling: the Pedro Zamora Way at 7 p.m. in the Missouri Theatre. This film is the result of a multi-year collaboration, completely created by students in the Journalism School’s Documentary Journalism program and A&S. Tickets are free but limited; reserve them online.
Stories of Peace Corps Service
This panel discussion will focus on volunteers who served in the Peace Corps, beginning at 7 p.m. Register online for a Zoom link.
Tuesday, May 4
Truth of Misinformation
This virtual seminar at noon will teach strategies for becoming a savvy user of digital media in the 21st century. Register online for a Zoom link.
Commission on Human Rights meeting
The Commission on Human Rights will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers in the Daniel Boone City Building at 701 E. Broadway.
Self-Care Workshop
Join this session, presented by Megan Corbin Bania and part of Boone County’s Journey Toward Inclusive Excellence, to understand what self-care is, why it is important and how you can build solid practices to improve your well-being. The workshop begins at 6 p.m. Register online for a Zoom link.
Missouri baseball vs. Southeast Missouri
The Tigers will face the Redhawks at 6:30 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Historic Preservation Commission meeting
The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A/1B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, May 5
True/False Film Festival
The True/False Film Festival will take place Wednesday through Sunday, primarily at Stephens Lake Park. Look at the T/F website for specific schedules and events.
Food Trucks in the Park
Drop by Stephens Lake Park, Cosmo Park or Cosmo-Bethel Park to grab dinner for the whole family from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks are required while in line and ordering food.
Thursday, May 6
Book Discussion: “Circe”
Join the Daniel Boone Regional Library at noon to discuss the novel “Circe” by Madeline Miller. Register online for a Zoom link.
Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health meeting
The council will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the ARC Meeting Room at 1701 W. Ash St.
Friday, May 7
Columbia Memorial Stair Climb Brotherhood Bash
Join the Columbia Memorial Stair Climb for the second annual Brotherhood Bash, happening at 6 p.m. at Coopers Ridge Event Venue in Boonville the night before the climb. DJ Cosmo from the Y107 Morning Show will speak, and catering will be provided by Sweet Smoke BBQ. Purchase tickets online.
Heritage Day in Douglass Park
The unofficial opening of Douglass Park for the summer, coordinated by Columbia Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Healthy Blue, occurs Friday. Activities may include balloons and face painting, lawn games for kids and adults, live music and other entertainment and family fun. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. The event will run from 3 to 6 p.m. in Douglass Park.
Missouri baseball vs. Tennessee
The Tigers host the Volunteers in a baseball triple-header at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Taylor Stadium.
Drive-In Movie: Night at the Museum
Join Columbia Parks and Recreation for a drive-in movie under the stars. The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. in Cosmo Park at 1615 Business Loop 70 W. Register online before the show.
Saturday, May 8
Columbia Memorial Stair Climb
The fifth annual Columbia Memorial Stair Climb, honoring the first responders who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, will be held at Faurot Field. Gates will open at 6:30 a.m., and the opening ceremony will be at 8. Register online to climb.