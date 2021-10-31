Monday, Nov.1
Sierra Ferrell Concert
Sierra Ferrell brings her Long Time Coming Tour with John R. Miller to Rose Music Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. All attendees will be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative test.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
National Novel Writing Month: YOU Can Write!
National Novel Writing Month will have an online workshop from 6 to 6:45 p.m. with Sam Westhoek, NaNoWriMo municipal liaison and local author, for adults and teens interested in participating. Both new and experienced writers are encouraged to participate. You can register for the Zoom link on the library’s website, and the workshop will be available for later viewing on the NaNoWriMo YouTube channel.
Election Day
Tuesday is election day in the City of Columbia. Renewing a sales tax, which funds parks and recreation, is on the ballot. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Polling places can be found on the County Clerk website.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Safe Cycling in the City All Year Long
Join Daniel Boone Regional Library for this online event featuring winter cycling safety tips from Local Motion CEO Lawrence Simonson. The discussion will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Register on the library’s website for a Zoom link.
Pen Turning Class
The Columbia Area Career Center will host a class on slimline pen making from 7 to 9 p.m at Sawdust Studios. Learn some lathe woodturning basics and leave with an attractive hand-crafted pen. Professional-grade power tools, hand tools and other woodworking necessities are available at the facility at 2207 Nelwood Dr Unit 105. Tickets can be purchased through the Columbia Area Career Center website.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Gateway Plaza Grand Unveiling
The final unveiling of the Gateway plaza sculpture will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Providence.
An Evening With Bil Lepp
Bil Lepp, host of History’s “Man vs. History” and NPR’s “Mountain Stage,” will tell some of his famous tall tales in this virtual presentation by Daniel Boone Regional Library. The event will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Register on the library’s website for a Zoom link.
"Rent"
MU Theatre is putting on a production of Johnathan Larson’s iconic musical "Rent." Set in the East Village of New York City in the early 1990s, "Rent" is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in Rhynsburger Theatre. Tickets are $20 and are available on the theatre department website.
Friday, Nov. 5
Holiday Light Display Unveiling
Shiloh Bar and Grill and the Candy Cane Crib will be unveiling a lights display in a family-friendly event with live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Pictures with the Grinch will be from 6 to 7 p.m., and there will be candy canes and level up play cards for kids. You can find more information on Shilohs’ Facebook Event.
"Rent"
Night two of MU Theatre’s production of "Rent". The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in Rhynsburger Theatre. Tickets are $20 and are available on the theatre department website.
Saturday, Nov. 6
My Missouri 2021 Lecture
Former Mizzou men’s basketball coach Norm Stewart will deliver the My Missouri 2021 lecture at 1 p.m. at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia. The event is available both in-person with scrapbooks and photographs featuring Stewart’s life and on Zoom. In-person seats are limited and registration for the Zoom is on The State Historical Society of Missouri website.
Caring Hearts and Hands Hosts Lights for Love
Celebrate your loved one with a luminary in their name at Stephens Lake Park during a night of celebration and remembrance from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Luminaries will be on sale for $10 each and all proceeds will be used to open a home in Columbia for those who are under hospice care, in the last 30 days of life, and in need of caregiver support. More information and luminaries can be found on the Caring Hearts and Hands website.
Holiday Shop Hop and Magic Tree Lighting 2021
The District’s annual Holiday Shop Hop is an all-day shopping event beginning at 9 a.m. that will include special offers from your favorite downtown retailers and complimentary refreshments.The Magic Tree Lighting will take place at 7 p.m. on 9th and Broadway. You can find more information on The District’s Facebook event.
"Rent"
Night three of MU Theatre’s production of Rent. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in Rhynsburger Theatre. Tickets are $20 and are available on the theatre department website.
Sunday, Nov. 7
2021 Piano Showcase
The Missouri Symphony League and guest host Kirk Trevor will be showcasing youth pianists from all throughout Mid-Missouri from 4 to 7 p.m at the Missouri Theatre. Listen to finalists for this year's competition and their talent in the performing arts. Tickets are $10 for adults and are available along with additional information at allevents.in.
"Rent"
Matinee performance of MU Theatre’s production of "Rent." The show starts at 2 p.m. in Rhynsburger Theatre. Tickets are $20 and are available on the theatre department website.