Monday, Nov. 15
Blood Drive
The American Red Cross is partnering with the friends and family of Travis Swearengin to host a blood drive in his memory from 1 to 5 p.m. at Alive in Christ Lutheran Church.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Boone County Unit-Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel
Larissa Anderson, head MU women’s softball coach, will speak at Hampton Inn & Suites Columbia, 1225 Fellows Place Blvd. This is a hybrid meeting. Registration begins at 10 a.m. The meeting is at 10:30 with lunch to follow. For lunch reservations or the Zoom link, contact Hap Hairston by email or phone at 573-424-8227
SHOW ME: Indigenous Shorts with Four Directions
Ragtag Cinema will be showing a collection of five shorts by Indigenous filmmakers as part of the theater’s Show Me series, which includes a post-film discussion. The free screening begins at 7 p.m.
Introduction to Investing in Stocks
Experienced investor Hanna Klachko teaches the basics of investing in stocks in a virtual Zoom presentation from 7 to 8 p.m. Klachko will explain commonly used terms, how to interpret stock reports and which tools she uses to evaluate and pick stocks. More information and registration for the Zoom link can be found on the Daniel Boone Regional Library's website.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Ask the Genealogist!
Have a question about researching your family history or the genealogy tools available through your library? You can schedule a 20-minute one-on-one online help session via Zoom with library staff. There are four time slots available between 1 and 2:50 p.m.
Digital Literacy in the Era of Social Media
Daniel Boone Regional Library staff will hold a virtual workshop about strategies to navigate the social media landscape from 7 to 8 p.m. Attendees will receive a free book about digital literacy. More information and registration for a Zoom link is available on the library's website.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Mizzou Men’s Basketball vs. Northern Illinois
The Tigers play their third game of the season at Mizzou Arena when they host the Huskies. The game begins at 7 p.m.
MU Choral Union performance
Choral Union, University Singers and the MU Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Gabriel Fauré's in remembrance of those lost during the pandemic. The concert begins at 7 p.m. in Jesse Auditorium. Tickets are $29.
Friday, Nov. 19
Knit, Crochet, Give
Join Unity of Columbia for an afternoon of crocheting, knitting, sewing and crafting to benefit local charities. The gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m.
Nightcrawlers at Dive Bar
Dive Bar hosts The Nightcrawlers from 8 to 11 p.m. Happy Hour with Johnny Fox will be from 5 to 7 p.m. also. The kitchen will be open late, and there is no cover. More information can be found on the Facebook event.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Mizzou Football vs. Florida
The Tigers host the Gators in the last home game of the regular season. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
Ruby Lane at Dive Bar
Dive Bar is hosting Ruby Lane from 8 to 11 p.m. The show is free, and there is no cover charge. More information about the event and the band is available on Facebook
Sunday, Nov. 21
Jingle Bell Run 5k
Jingle all the way to the finish line in the Jingle Bell Run to benefit arthritis research. The race is virtual this year, but racers are encouraged to run or walk the 5k with friends or family on their own course. Registration, as well as more information about the race, can be found at the Arthritis Foundation website.
Photos with Santa
Take your photo with Santa, enjoy some hot cocoa and get the perfect photo with your kids, furry or not! This free event is from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 6271 E. Mexico Gravel Road. It's also a toy drive for Toys for Tots.