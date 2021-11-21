Monday, Nov. 22
You Sleuth Augmented Reality Detective Experience
You Sleuth combines the classic detective game of Clue with the augmented reality of Pokemon Go. This is a self-guided, outdoor, group activity that requires a smartphone, some friends and a little imagination. Tickets are $25 per group and can be found along with more information on eventbrite.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Interested Parties meeting
The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility has scheduled an Interested Parties meeting to discuss proposed plans to construct a recycling drop-off center at the intersection of Oakland Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in room 1A/1B in City Hall.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Withrow Electric Presents: Candy Cane Crib Lighting Ceremony
This Thanksgiving Eve, Logboat is hosting a free family friendly event that begins at 3 p.m. Truman the Tiger will be there from 4:30 to 6:30 to watch the Christmas lights display turn on at 6:06 p.m. The Grinch will also be there from 7 to 8 p.m.
Thanksgiving Eve Party
DogMaster Distillery is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve Party from 5:30 to 10 p.m. There will be Karaoke with Kris as well as DJ GlitterStorm. More information can be found on the Facebook event.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Turkey Trax 5K
This year, the annual Turkey Trax 5k run will take place both in-person and virtually. The in-person race will start at 8:30 a.m., and tickets are available for $37.50 until November 23 when the price increases. Tickets for virtual runners will be $32.50. More information and a map of the race can be found on the Turkey Trax Run website.
Thanksgiving at Dive Bar
Dive Bar will be serving up a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and made-from-scratch pie. Dennis Layne Schubert will be performing live music for happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. as well. Dive Bar Thanksgiving dinner is also available for pick-up via phone call and on DoorDash for delivery.
Friday, Nov. 26
Mizzou Men's Basketball Vs. Wichita State
The Tigers take on the Wichita State Shockers in Mizzou Arena at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Small Business Saturday
The District encourages everyone to shop for their loved ones at locally owned small businesses downtown. Small Business Saturday® is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses on the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Enjoy special promotions and/or in-store special events at participating businesses.
Pet Adoption Day
Columbia Second Chance will be at Mid-America Harley Davidson with a few dogs that are available for adoption from 12-3pm! The organization will also be accepting dog food donations as well. More information can be found on their website.