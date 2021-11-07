Monday, Nov. 8
Commission on Cultural Affairs Meeting
The Commission on Cultural Affairs has their regular meeting in the City Hall Council Chambers at 4:30 p.m. The meeting agenda can be found here.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Basketball - Missouri vs. Central Michigan
The Tigers open the season at Mizzou Arena against Central Michigan. The game begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Science on Wheels
Daniel Boone Regional Library will host a virtual discussion with MU scientists about a variety of topics including special ecosystems, grassland birds and bison ecology and innate immunity. The discussion will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Register on the library’s website for a Zoom link.
"Rent"
Wednesday morning’s showing of MU Theatre’s production "Rent." The show starts at 11 a.m. in Rhynsburger Theatre. Tickets are $20 and are available on the theatre department website.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Karen Mueller Concert
Autoharp and mountain dulcimer player Karen Mueller will perform a virtual concert of Appalachian, Celtic and contemporary music hosted by Daniel Boone Regional Library. The performance will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Register on the library’s website for a Zoom link.
Longhorn Steakhouse Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast
A complimentary pancake breakfast will be served to all Veterans from 7:30 to 10 a.m. A silent auction will also be on site. Proceeds will be presented to a graduating student in Columbia who has worked in the hospital industry and has family military affiliation. For more information visit the Facebook event.
Buff City Soap Opening Day
The brand-new Buff City Soap Columbia location will open at 9 a.m. at 421 N. Stadium Boulevard next to Dick's Sporting Goods.
"Rent"
Thursday night’s showing of MU Theatre’s production "Rent." The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in Rhynsburger Theatre. Tickets are $20 and are available on the theatre department website.
Friday, Nov. 12
Starting Gate New Play Festival
Talking Horse Productions will present six new 10-minute plays by Missouri playwrights based on the themes of agony and ecstasy starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10. More dates and information can be found on the Facebook event.
Dedication of the Bioretention Basins
The Greater Bonne Femme Watershed Project is hosting a dedication of the Bioretention Basins on Meyer Industrial Drive at 10:30 a.m. Community members are invited to join in the celebration.
"Rent"
Friday night’s showing of MU Theatre’s production "Rent." The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in Rhynsburger Theatre. Tickets are $20 and are available on the theatre department website.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Football - Missouri vs. South Carolina
Missouri hosts South Carolina in one of the final home games of the season. The Tigers have won the last two matches between the teams. The game starts at 3 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.
Ruby Lane Concert
Local band Ruby Lane will be performing from 8 to 11 p.m. at Dive Bar. The show is free, and there is no cover charge. For more information visit the Facebook event.
"Rent"
Saturday night’s showing of MU Theatre’s production "Rent." The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in Rhynsburger Theatre. Tickets are $20 and are available on the theatre department website.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Holiday Maker Market
The Loop will host local crafters and artisans to sell or demonstrate their creations. The market will be open from 12 to 2 p.m. at 807 Business Loop 70 E.
"Rent"
Sunday matinee showing of MU Theatre’s production "Rent." The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in Rhynsburger Theatre. Tickets are $20 and are available on the theatre department website.