Monday, Oct. 11
Food Safety Field Day
The Missouri Farmers Union, the University of Missouri Extension and Lincoln University Cooperative Extension are hosting Food Safety Field Day at Happy Hollow Farm in Jamestown. The farm is located at 17199 Happy Hollow Road, and the event will run from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Columbus Day
Boone County government offices, court buildings and U.S. post offices will be closed all day for Columbus Day
Libraries Closed
All Daniel Boone Regional Library locations are closed for a staff development day. Curbside pickup will also be unavailable.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Lunch and Learn: Mental Health and Substance Use
Representatives of the Children’s Grove organization will discuss the connection between mental health and substance use as well as how to start these conversations with youth on Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. You can learn more about the event and register for the Zoom link on the library’s website.
CareerMD Networking Event
A networking dinner for residents and fellows of the MU School of Medicine, hosted by Career MD Physician Events at the Columbia Country Club from 5 to 8 p.m. Dinner is complimentary and provided by leading health care organizations. All years of training and medical specialties are encouraged to attend.
I-70 River Bridge construction kickoff
The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a ceremony Tuesday to officially kick off construction of the new Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Les Bourgeois Vineyards Bistro, on the terrace overlooking the Missouri River and Rocheport Bridge. Speakers will include Gov. Mike Parson, Mayor Brian Treece, MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna, Project Director Brandi Baldwin and many more. The general public is encouraged to participate virtually in this ceremony. . The event will be streamed live on the MoDOT website and MoDOT Central District Facebook page.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Missouri Volleyball vs. Alabama
The Tigers volleyball team takes on the Crimson Tide at the Hearnes Center. The match starts at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Paul Kaplan Concert
The Daniel Boone Regional Library is hosting the folk concert live on Zoom. The concert goes from 7 to 8 p.m. and registration for the zoom link is open to adults and teens on the library’s website.Bray Avenue traffic calming interested parties meeting
Columbia Public Works department has scheduled an informational meeting concerning a traffic calming project on Bray Avenue. The open house style meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at City Hall in conference room 1A.
Friday, Oct. 15
Missouri Softball vs. Missouri Southern
The Tigers softball team continues its fall schedule against the Lions at 5 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Fall-O-Ween Fest
Bonkers Columbia is hosting Fall-O-Ween Fest, a family-focused celebration of Halloween season. The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at 3812 Buttonwood Drive. Tickets are $16.99 and include the Fall-O-Ween fun pack.
Missouri Softball vs. Central Methodist
The Tigers softball team closes out its fall schedule against the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. from Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Missouri Football vs. Texas A&M
The Tigers football team takes on the Aggies in an SEC cross-divisional matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Faurot Field.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Show Me Reptile and Exotics Show
Show Me snakes presents one of the largest reptile and exotic pet shows in the region. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus building at 2525 North Stadium Blvd., and general admission tickets are $7. VIP tickets are $12 and allow entry at 9 a.m. After 1 p.m. military, veterans, first responders and children ages 12 and under can enter free of charge.