Monday, Oct. 18
Columbia Cemetery Tour
Daniel Boone Regional Library will host an all-ages walking tour of the Columbia Cemetery. Tourists can learn about the history of cemeteries, superstitions and funeral practices during the walk. The tour begins at Columbia Public Library’s north plaza at 5:30 p.m.
City Council Meeting
The Columbia City Council will have their regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building Grand Opening
The Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building grand opening will take place from 10 to 11 a.m.
Grand Opening festivities will take place both virtually and in person and the livestream link will be available on the Precision Health website the day of the event.
Emergency community meeting planned to address increase in fatal drug overdoses
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department will host an emergency community meeting to address an increase in fatal drug overdoses in Columbia at 7 p.m. in the commons at Hickman High School, 1104 N. Providence Road.
The goal of the community meeting is to raise awareness about fentanyl being found in multiple drugs.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Gut the Gourd
Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting a pumpkin carving and painting event. They will provide the pumpkin, supplies and clean-up. The event will be from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at Armory Sports Center. The cost is $7 per pumpkin.
Stephens College vs Missouri Baptist University
Watch the Stephens College Stars take on the Missouri Baptist Spartans in a 6 p.m. volleyball game at home. A live stream for the event will be available here.
Thursday, Oct. 21
ZBT Fall Philanthropy Puppies for Purpose
The Zeta Beta Tau fraternity will be hosting Puppies for Purpose to raise money to benefit Puppies With Purpose, which provides service dogs for those with disabilities. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Carnahan Quad.
An Evening With Kevin Kling
Kevin Kling is doing a live virtual performance on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Kevin travels the world sharing hilarious and insightful stories.
Adults and teens can register for a Zoom link, and the presentation will also be recorded for viewing until November 18.
Friday, Oct. 22
Food drive and Health & Wellness fair
The University of Missouri will host a food drive from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hitt Street Parking Structure. They will also be hosting the Health & Wellness Fair from 1 to 5 p.m. at the MU Family Impact Center, 105 E. Ash St.
For more information, contact Megan Silvey at 573-882-3875 or silveyml@missouri.edu.
Shryock’s Corn Maze
Shryock’s Callaway Farms’ corn maze is open from noon to 9 p.m. Some of the activities include the Fun Barn, Jumping Pillow and exploring the pumpkin patch! Check out the website for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Night of the Living Shred Skateboard Competition
Columbia Parks and Recreation will host a Halloween-themed skateboard competition for skaters ages 11 and up from 3 to 6 p.m. at Douglass Park. Helmets are required.
Goblin Glow
Columbia Parks and Recreation and Columbia Police Department will host the 2021 Goblin Glow. Families can put on costumes, trunk or treat, play games and watch “Hocus Pocus”. The event will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the grassy area of Whitegate and Towne Drive.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Halloween Town at The Loop’s Pop Up Park
Join the Halloween fun at The Loop Pop-Up Park between Crazy Good Burrito and Dave Griggs Flooring America from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be pumpkin painting, balloon animals and decorating your own caramel apple!
Somos Amigos: Songs on Common Ground
Musicians Sonia De Los Santos and The Okee Dokee Brothers will perform for families at 2 p.m. at the Missouri Theatre. Registration is required through Daniel Boone Regional Library. Masks are required to attend.