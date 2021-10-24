Monday, Oct. 25
Toys for Columbia's Youth kicks off
Parks and Recreation's annual toy drive and drop off will be at the Armory (701 E. Ash) or the Parks and Recreation office at #1 South 7th. Monetary donations in the form of cash, checks or credit cards are accepted, and a letter of receipt for tax purposes will be provided for your generosity. For more information you can call the Parks and Recreation office at 573-874-7460.
Halloween Kids’ Self-Defense Bash
Jaguar Self-Defense and Fitness will hand out candy and teach kids ages 4 to 15 years old self-defense skills from 5 to 7 p.m. at 3410 Broadway Business Park. Tickets are $25.
Radio Theater: Spine-Tingling Variety Hour
Local actors will give a performance of classic horror stories, including the likes of Edgar Allan Poe, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. over Zoom. Register with the Daniel Boone Regional Library for a link to attend.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Stephens College soccer at Columbia College
Watch the Stars take on the Cougars at 6 p.m. A live stream will be available here, and tickets can be purchased at the Columbia College athletic website.
Ghostwriters: Spiritualist Authors in Early 20th Century St. Louis
Park and Historic Site specialist Lucas Schwartze teaches how the Spiritualist movement manifested in St. Louis in a Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Schwartze will discuss two Missouri authors who claimed to have used the Ouija board to contact spirits in order to "ghostwrite" posthumous novels. For more information and registration for the Zoom link, visit the Daniel Boone Regional Library Events Calendar.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Alpha Hart Lewis Trunk-or-Treat
The annual Alpha Hart Lewis Trunk-or-Treat will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary school back parking lot. There will be candy, curriculum stations and food.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Missouri Women's Soccer vs Texas A&M
The Tigers will face the Aggies at home at 6 p.m. Find live statistics updates here. For more information, visit MU’s athletic website.
Crepuscular Creep
Kids can participate in a Jack-o-lantern hike and other themed learning stations from 6 to 8 p.m. at Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary, 3706 Bray Ave. Tickets are $2 per person, and funds will go to the Columbia Public Schools science trip scholarship fund.
Humans of St. Louis: Storytelling With a Question and a Camera
Co-founder and lead storyteller of Humans of St. Louis, Lindy Drew joins us virtually to explain the process of finding, crafting and sharing people’s stories from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. More information on the Humans of St. Louis non-profit organization can be found on their website, and registration for the Zoom link can be found on the library’s website.
Friday, Oct. 29
Halloweenie 2021
The District will host its annual family-friendly trick-or-treat event downtown. Businesses will be handing out candy from 4 to 6 p.m. Halloweenie is Columbia's largest & safest trick-or-treating event. Find more information on The District’s calendar or on Facebook.
Fairview Halloween Movie Night
Watch “Hocus Pocus” and eat dinner from food trucks starting at 6 p.m. at Fairview United Methodist Church, 3200 Chapel Hill Road. The movie will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Bear Creek Run Half Marathon
This 13.1 mile run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. The 80% gravel trail starts and finishes at Albert-Oakland Park, 1900 Blue Ridge Rd, with water stations every mile to mile and a half. Advanced registration is required and costs $55. For more information on the race and times for packet pickup, visit the City of Columbia’s website.
Columbia Orthopedic Group Trunk or Treat
Columbia Orthopedic Group and affiliates are hosting a trunk-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Free candy and kid-friendly games will be available in the Columbia Orthopedic Group parking lot.
Sunday, Oct. 31
An Oozy Boozy Halloween Bash
Rose Music Hall presents Kyren Penrose & The Overdraft Charges with special guest Sifa. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and are available online. Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event are required for entry. For information on Rose Music Hall’s COVID-19 protocols, visit their website.
Trunk & Treat
Faith Baptist Church will host a Trunk & Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot, 3309 Brown Station Road.