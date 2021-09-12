Monday, Sept. 13
Public meeting for Proctor Drive traffic project
The Columbia Public Works Department has scheduled an interested parties meeting concerning a traffic calming project for Proctor Drive on Monday, Sept. 13. The meeting will take place in conference room 1A at Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Information and diagrams regarding Proctor Drive will be available for the public to review at the meeting, and city engineering staff will be present to answer questions. A public comment form will also be available. Comments will be considered as the design is developed.
Delve Into Crime With Skylark: A One Read Event
Skylark Bookshop will host a discussion about “Furious Hours” by Casey Cep and the true-crime genre in general with previous Department of Justice worker Carol Putnam at 6 p.m. at Skylark Bookshop, 22 S. Ninth St. A registration link is available on the Daniel Boone Regional Library’s website.
Tuesday, September 14
Missouri River Relief 20th Anniversary Celebration
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the organization will host a 20th Anniversary Celebration at Cooper’s Landing from 5:30 p.m. until sundown. There will be music by “The Blue Stooges” and “Naked Dave,” with a short reflections program in between. The Clean Sweep crew will be on a much-needed break, enjoying stories, boat rides and camaraderie with the river community that has blossomed in the past two decades. Masks are strongly recommended.
Stephens College soccer vs. William Penn University
Stephens College soccer faces William Penn University at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 15
MU volleyball vs Kansas State
The Tigers women's volleyball team will take on Kansas State at the Hearnes Center at 4 p.m. The game will also be streamed on ESPN’s SEC Network+.
Family Fun Fest: Creative Kids
The final Family Fun Fest of the summer will host arts and crafts activities for kids and families, as well as musical, theater and dance performances. The event will be held at Cosmo-Bethel Park from 5 to 8 p.m.
Columbia College soccer vs Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Columbia College women’s soccer team will face Oklahoma Wesleyan on R. Marvin Owens Field. The game starts at 6 p.m.
Thursday, September 16
MU soccer vs South Carolina
The Tigers women's soccer team will host South Carolina at Audrey J. Walton Stadium before heading back on the road. The game will take place at 6 p.m. and will also be available to stream on ESPN’s SEC Network+.
Friday, September 17
Talking Horse Productions 2022 Season Announcement
Talking Horse Productions will host a special event at 6:30 p.m. to announce the lineup for its 2022 season. Entertainment will include improv acts and musician Audra Sergel. Tickets cost $10.
Saturday, September 18
Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show (Day 1)
The Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show will have its first day at Nifong Park with artisans and tradesmen dressed in 19th century costumes selling their goods and other historical performances. Entertainment such as dance and theater will be performed on two stages, and a craft area will also be setup.
MU football vs Southeast Missouri State
The Missouri Tigers will kick off against Southeast Missouri State at Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m.
Lizzy's 4th Annual Walk of Faith 5K Walk/Run
Lizzy’s Walk of Faith Foundation will host three races from 8 to 11 a.m. at Twin Lakes Park to fundraise for childhood cancer research and families affected by childhood cancer. Race options include an in-person foot race, a virtual foot race and a bike race. Race tickets cost between $20 and $25.
Harvest Hootenanny
The Harvest Hootenanny will be hosted by the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture between 4 and 9 p.m. at Columbia Agriculture Park. Entertainment includes children’s activities, carnival booths, live music and raffles.
Sunday, September 19
Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show (Day 2)
North Village Arts District Party on the Roof
This fundraiser party, hosted at The Roof on top of the Broadway Hotel, benefits North Village Arts District and their First Fridays program. Food and drinks will be served, and an art auction and raffle will take place. Tickets are $25, and the event will feature music from jazz duo Sean Hennessy and David Pruitt. The party begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.