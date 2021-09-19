Monday, Sept. 20
William Woods University English professor Matt Dube will discuss how the three portraits depicted in 2021 One Read book “Furious Hours” come together, as well as other three-part arts, at noon over Zoom. Register on the Daniel Boone Regional Library website for a Zoom link.
Abdur-Razzaq will give a history of women in jazz and their impact on the genre at 6 p.m. over Zoom. Register on the Daniel Boone Regional Library website for a Zoom link.
The Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Missouri Retired Teachers Association Meeting
The Retired Teachers Association will meet at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1225 Fellows Place. For the second annual "Meet the Local Author" event, award-winning author Laura McHugh will be the guest speaker. This meeting will take place in a hybrid format. Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the program starts at 10:30 a.m. To make a reservation or receive the Zoom link contact Hap Hairston at hap.hairston@gmail.com.
Author and professor Barri Bumgarner will discuss how to generate ideas and develop them into stories good enough to land a true crime writer on NBC’s Dateline or even on an FBI watchlist. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Friends Room of Daniel Boone Regional Library, 100 W. Broadway, and over Zoom. Registration is required on the library website.
The third part of this virtual forum about the juvenile system and disparities in discipline will take place at 7 p.m. over Zoom. Register on the Daniel Boone Regional Library website for a Zoom link.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Fire Factor
The Columbia Fire Department, MU Student Life and MU Environmental Health & Safety will hold its annual fire safety event with a controlled room burn at 11 a.m. in Speaker’s Circle. After the burn, in which firefighters light a constructed dorm room on fire, students can receive a free T-shirt and pizza and participate in other safety events.
Learn how to find information in microfilm or digitized newspapers through different resources at 1 p.m. over Zoom. Register on the library website for a Zoom link.
Food Truck Round-up
Beginning at 5 p.m., local food trucks will park at the MU Health Care Pavilion in Clary-Shy Community Park, 1701 W. Ash St.
Professors from Columbia College, Westminster College and MU will discuss 2021 One Read book “Furious Hours” from an academic perspective and answer audience questions at 7 p.m. over Zoom. Register on the library website for a Zoom link.
MU will present its opening night of short plays from the international Climate Change Theatre Action Project at 7:30 p.m. in McKee Gymnasium, 672 Hitt St. Tickets are $12.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Planning and Zoning Commission meeting
The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 5:30 for its work session and 7 p.m. for its regular meeting in conference rooms 1A and 1B and the Council Chambers, respectively, of Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
View four experimental shorts responding to the themes of 2021 One Read book “Furious Hours” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” at 7 p.m. at Ragtag Cinema, 10 Hitt St. Free tickets will be available at Ragtag starting at noon.
Night two of Climate Change Theatre Action, starting at 7:30 p.m. in McKee Gymnasium, 672 Hitt St. Tickets are $12.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a virtual open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to discuss the construction of the new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. MoDOT staff and representatives from the Lunda Team will give a presentation that will provide more details on the project and be available for questions from those in attendance
Friday, Sept. 24
Night three of Climate Change Theatre Action, starting at 7:30 p.m. in McKee Gymnasium, 672 Hitt St. Tickets are $12.
This year's Roots N Blues lineup highlights female artists and women-lead bands. Gates open at 4 p.m. at Stephens Lake Park, 2001 E. Broadway, and performances start at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The run, hosted by Roots N Blues Festival, will include a 5K, 10K and half marathon. The half marathon will begin at 7 a.m., and the 5K and 10K will both begin at 7:30 a.m., all at Academy Sports, 2651 Trimble Road. Post-race food and beverages will be offered beginning at 8 a.m.
Day two of the Roots N Blues Festival. Gates open at noon at Stephens Lake Park, 2001 E. Broadway, and performances start at 1 p.m.
Bike Safety Rodeo
This free skill course for bike lovers aged 3 to 16 will begin at 9 a.m. in the Karis Church parking lot, 606 Ridgeway Ave. It includes registering bikes and offers free helmets for kids who need one.
Night four of Climate Change Theatre Action, starting at 7:30 p.m. in McKee Gymnasium, 672 Hitt St. Tickets are $12.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Night three of Climate Change Theatre Action, starting at 2 p.m. in McKee Gymnasium, 672 Hitt St. Tickets are $12.
Day three of the Roots N Blues Festival. Gates open at noon at Stephens Lake Park, 2001 E. Broadway, and performances start at 12:45 p.m.