Monday, Sept. 6
Heart of America Marathon and Fun Team Relay
Runners will take on the marathon and relay from 6 a.m. to noon, ending at the Boone County History and Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa St. Registration has closed, but everyone is invited to celebrate at the finish line with Ozark Mountain Biscuit Truck, Wildy’s Art and The Calvin Street Band.
Labor Day
Residential curbside trash will not be collected Monday and will be delayed by one day the remainder of the week. Summer hours for residential collection will end the day after Labor Day, so items will need to be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. The landfill will also be closed.
Go COMO, Columbia’s public transit system, will not operate, and parking meter regulations will not be enforced on the observed holiday.
The Activity & Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Pooch Plunge
Dogs can go for a swim at 5:30 p.m. at the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center, 1900 Blue Ridge Road. The fee is $5 per dog, and participants should call 874-7460 to register. All dogs must be friendly and accompanied by an adult.
Vaccination clinic
There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services building, 1005 W. Worley St.
Columbia City Council meeting
The Columbia City Council will meet for a pre-council meeting at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7 p.m. in conference room 1C and the council chambers, respectively, of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Historic Preservation Commission meeting
The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in conference room 1A and 1B of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Vaccination clinic
There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane.
Citizens Police Review Board meeting
The Citizens Police Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Learn how to write true crime with Morley Swingle, author of “Scoundrels to the Hoosegow,” at 7 p.m. over Zoom. The registration link is available on the Daniel Boone Regional Library’s website.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Disabilities Commission Meeting
The Disabilities Commission will meet at 3 p.m. in the council chambers of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Planning and Zoning Commission meeting
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. for a work session in conference rooms 1A and B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway, and again at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of the same building.
MU professors Frank O. Bowman, Keona Ervin and John Evelev, and Rep. David Tyson Smith, will discuss “Furious Hours” by Casey Cep in a live panel moderated by David Lile of KFRU at 7 p.m. over Zoom. The registration link is available on the Daniel Boone Regional Library’s website.
Friday, Sept. 10
Movies in the Park: Raya and the Last DragonBring a blanket or lawn chair to watch the Disney movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” for free at 7:45 p.m. at Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Give Back Run
The Columbia Multisport Club will host the Give Back Run, which includes a half marathon, 5K and 10K, with packet pick-up starting at 6 a.m. at 4200 Merchant Square. Registration closes Thursday.
Vaccination clinic
There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services building, 1005 W. Worley St.
Patriot Day Ceremony
MU and the city of Columbia will hold a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, at 10 a.m. at Francis Quadrangle.
Learn to prepare for natural disasters with the Boone County Office of Emergency Management. This year’s theme is “Prepare to Protect: Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.” The fair begins at 11 a.m. at Courthouse Plaza, 705 E. Walnut St., and will include raffles, giveaways and food trucks.
Columbia Parks and Recreation will host an open house at 1 p.m. at the Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash St. There will be music, games and free food.