Two women pet a cat at Papa's Cat Cafe

Two women pet a cat at Papa's Cat Cafe on Saturday. Boone County Animal Care provided cats for the adoption event. 

 Julia Hansen

1. A Tribute To Bruce Springsteen

River Ghosts Revue says greetings from Park avenue, as the band breaks out its best impersonation of The Boss. They'll be joined by special guests David Dearnley and Flossie Lee and The Betties.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.

Cost: $5.

2. Coffee and Canvas

Feeling like Basquiat or Bob Ross? Come and create your own masterpiece while the sweet smells and flavors of coffee soothe your soul.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday.

Where: Stotler Lounge, 518 Hitt St.

Cost: Free with MU student ID, $5 for nonstudents.

3. Axes After Dark

Tossing sharp, dangerous objects is cool, but doing it under black lights? So much cooler. The Axe House has more than just axes, as participants can also throw cards, ninja stars and knives at targets throughout the night.

When: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday.

Where: The Axe House, 3910 Peachtree Drive.

Cost: One-hour reservation: $20 per person. Two-hour reservation: $35 per person.

4. Missouri Tigers wrestling vs. Iowa State Cyclones

It’s senior day for the Tigers’ wrestling team as the Cyclones come to town for MU’s last home dual of the season.

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Hearnes Center, 600 E. Stadium Blvd.

Cost: Free with MU student I.D., $5 for seniors and youth, $8 for general admission, $20 mat-side.

5. Women's Wellness Summit

Take the day to hear from engaging and entertaining speakers looking to educate, empower and encourage women. All activities, including morning yoga, will be streamed live online if you don't want to leave your couch. 

When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Activity & Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.

Cost: $15.

6. Open Mic Night

Come on down to the river for Columbia’s only open mic session, hosted by Aimee McGoveran. Share your talents with the community and enjoy cuisines from Zydeco's Cajun Kitchen food truck.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Cooper’s Landing, 11505 S. Smith Hatchery Road.

Cost: Free.

7. Mardi Gras on the Missouri River

Beads, beer and bonfires, oh my! The Fried Crawdaddies will bring their musical talents as Mardi Gras receives the Missouri treatment.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Cooper’s Landing, 11505 S. Smith Hatchery Road.

Cost: Free.

8. Africa Fest 2020: The New African Magic

Jabberwocky Studios will once again be partnering with the Mizzou African Graduate and Professional Student Association to host an exciting performance headlined by Harambee at Missouri Theatre.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Missouri Theatre - 203 S. 9th St.

Cost: $12 for individuals, $25 for families.

9. Jon Langston with special guest Southerland

Langston brings his hard-driving contemporary country style Saturday to Columbia. The Georgia-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter recently signed to Luke Bryan’s label, 32 Bridge Entertainment, and is joined by country duo Southerland. 

When: 7:30 p.m. door, 8:30 p.m. show, Saturday.

Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. 9th St.

Cost: $15.

10. Cats and Crafts

Love cats? Love crafting? Combine the two and you’re bound to have a paws-itive experience at Papa’s Cat Cafe. This month's edition features DIY treat puzzles, using everyday cardboard and plastic to entertain your pets.

When: 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Papa’s Cat Cafe, 14 S. 2nd St.

Cost: $10.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • A senior reporting on Hickman football for the 2019 season

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.