River Ghosts Revue says greetings from Park avenue, as the band breaks out its best impersonation of The Boss. They'll be joined by special guests David Dearnley and Flossie Lee and The Betties.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.
Cost: $5.
Feeling like Basquiat or Bob Ross? Come and create your own masterpiece while the sweet smells and flavors of coffee soothe your soul.
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday.
Where: Stotler Lounge, 518 Hitt St.
Cost: Free with MU student ID, $5 for nonstudents.
Tossing sharp, dangerous objects is cool, but doing it under black lights? So much cooler. The Axe House has more than just axes, as participants can also throw cards, ninja stars and knives at targets throughout the night.
When: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday.
Where: The Axe House, 3910 Peachtree Drive.
Cost: One-hour reservation: $20 per person. Two-hour reservation: $35 per person.
It’s senior day for the Tigers’ wrestling team as the Cyclones come to town for MU’s last home dual of the season.
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Hearnes Center, 600 E. Stadium Blvd.
Cost: Free with MU student I.D., $5 for seniors and youth, $8 for general admission, $20 mat-side.
Take the day to hear from engaging and entertaining speakers looking to educate, empower and encourage women. All activities, including morning yoga, will be streamed live online if you don't want to leave your couch.
When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Activity & Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
Cost: $15.
Come on down to the river for Columbia’s only open mic session, hosted by Aimee McGoveran. Share your talents with the community and enjoy cuisines from Zydeco's Cajun Kitchen food truck.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Cooper’s Landing, 11505 S. Smith Hatchery Road.
Cost: Free.
Beads, beer and bonfires, oh my! The Fried Crawdaddies will bring their musical talents as Mardi Gras receives the Missouri treatment.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Cooper’s Landing, 11505 S. Smith Hatchery Road.
Cost: Free.
Jabberwocky Studios will once again be partnering with the Mizzou African Graduate and Professional Student Association to host an exciting performance headlined by Harambee at Missouri Theatre.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Missouri Theatre - 203 S. 9th St.
Cost: $12 for individuals, $25 for families.
Langston brings his hard-driving contemporary country style Saturday to Columbia. The Georgia-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter recently signed to Luke Bryan’s label, 32 Bridge Entertainment, and is joined by country duo Southerland.
When: 7:30 p.m. door, 8:30 p.m. show, Saturday.
Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. 9th St.
Cost: $15.
Love cats? Love crafting? Combine the two and you’re bound to have a paws-itive experience at Papa’s Cat Cafe. This month's edition features DIY treat puzzles, using everyday cardboard and plastic to entertain your pets.
When: 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Papa’s Cat Cafe, 14 S. 2nd St.
Cost: $10.