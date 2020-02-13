The University of Missouri Museum of Art and Archaeology is hosting an exhibition of the work of Salvador Dalí, one of the most enigmatic and popular artists of the 20th century.
Where: Mizzou North, 115 Business Loop 70 W.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Cost: Free.
Lonely on Valentine's Day? Find some companionship at Papa's Cat Cafe and have "the purrfect date night" cuddling with kitties and sipping a glass of wine.
Where: Papa's Cat Cafe, 14 S. Second St.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Cost: $30.
Check out the work of students at the Missouri Playwrights Workshop, part of MU’s nationally recognized Writing for Performance Program, recipient of the Gold Medallion from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.
Where: Studio 4 in McKee Gymnasium, 672 Hitt St.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $7.
The 6-2 Missouri Tigers host the Redhawks of Cape Girardeau in a nonconference doubleheader.
Where: Mizzou Tennis Complex, 2001 S. Providence Road.
When: 11 a.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: Free.
Explore elaborate booths, costumes and great chili at the family friendly, 15th annual Rootin' Tootin' Chili Cook-off benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia.
Where: Holiday Inn Executive Center, 2200 Interstate 70 Dr. SW.
When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: Ten and under free; 11 and up $15 in advance; 11 and up $18 at the door.
Fresh off a heartbreaking loss in Baton Rouge, the Tigers return to Columbia looking for an upset win against SEC foe No. 11 Auburn.
Where: Mizzou Arena, 1 Champions Drive.
When: 5 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: Tickets starting at $20.
Didn't get enough chili at the RTCC? Grab another bowl along with trivia Saturday evening. Don't forget to participate in the silent auction!
Where: American Legion Post 202, 3669 Legion Lane.
When: 5:45 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. trivia Saturday.
Cost: Chili dinner $10.
Were you a Deadhead? Put on your best tie-dye and relive the band's biggest moments at this one-of-a-kind tribute show.
Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.
When: 8 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. show Saturday.
Cost: $10.
Enjoy your Sunday afternoon watching the Tigers get back in the win column against the Florida Gators.
Where: Mizzou Arena, 1 Champions Drive.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: Adult tickets starting at $8, senior/youth starting at $5.
10. Brother Moses
Cap off your weekend with a concert! KCOU presents Brother Moses, an indie rock group out of Fayetteville, Arkansas, at Rose Music Hall.
Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.
When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show Sunday.
Cost: $6.