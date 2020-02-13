Trays full of chocolates fill The Candy Factory display case on Valentine's Day

Trays full of chocolates fill The Candy Factory display case Valentine's Day 2019. The business, located at 701 Cherry St., expects to be busy all day again this year. 

 Caryn Meyer

1. Salvador Dalí Exhibit

The University of Missouri Museum of Art and Archaeology is hosting an exhibition of the work of Salvador Dalí, one of the most enigmatic and popular artists of the 20th century. 

Where: Mizzou North, 115 Business Loop 70 W.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: Free.

2. Wine and Whiskers

Lonely on Valentine's Day? Find some companionship at Papa's Cat Cafe and have "the purrfect date night" cuddling with kitties and sipping a glass of wine.

Where: Papa's Cat Cafe, 14 S. Second St.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Cost: $30.

3. Mizzou New Play Series

Check out the work of students at the Missouri Playwrights Workshop, part of MU’s nationally recognized Writing for Performance Program, recipient of the Gold Medallion from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.

Where: Studio 4 in McKee Gymnasium, 672 Hitt St.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: $7.

4. Missouri tennis vs. Southeast Missouri State

The 6-2 Missouri Tigers host the Redhawks of Cape Girardeau in a nonconference doubleheader.

Where: Mizzou Tennis Complex, 2001 S. Providence Road.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: Free.

5. Rootin' Tootin' Chili Cook-off

Explore elaborate booths, costumes and great chili at the family friendly, 15th annual Rootin' Tootin' Chili Cook-off benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia.

Where: Holiday Inn Executive Center, 2200 Interstate 70 Dr. SW.

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: Ten and under free; 11 and up $15 in advance; 11 and up $18 at the door.

6. Missouri Men's Basketball vs. Auburn

Fresh off a heartbreaking loss in Baton Rouge, the Tigers return to Columbia looking for an upset win against SEC foe No. 11 Auburn.

Where: Mizzou Arena, 1 Champions Drive. 

When: 5 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: Tickets starting at $20.

7. Optimist Club trivia night and chili cook-off

Didn't get enough chili at the RTCC? Grab another bowl along with trivia Saturday evening. Don't forget to participate in the silent auction!

Where: American Legion Post 202, 3669 Legion Lane.

When: 5:45 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. trivia Saturday.

Cost: Chili dinner $10.

8. The Grateful Dead Experience: The Schwag

Were you a Deadhead? Put on your best tie-dye and relive the band's biggest moments at this one-of-a-kind tribute show.

Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.

When: 8 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. show Saturday.

Cost: $10.

9. Missouri women's basketball vs. Florida

Enjoy your Sunday afternoon watching the Tigers get back in the win column against the Florida Gators.

Where: Mizzou Arena, 1 Champions Drive.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: Adult tickets starting at $8, senior/youth starting at $5.

10. Brother Moses

Cap off your weekend with a concert! KCOU presents Brother Moses, an indie rock group out of Fayetteville, Arkansas, at Rose Music Hall.

Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.

When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show Sunday.

Cost: $6.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2019 Reach me at reidglenn@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.