Gather the family for a night of aquatic fun. Celebrate going back to school with a special deal at the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center.
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center, 1900 Blue Ridge Road
Cost: $2.50 per person
Summer's not over yet. Don't miss this live performance by country music singer and songwriter Granger Smith aka Earl Dibbles Jr. The show will also feature music artist Ray Fulcher. Doors open at 7 p.m.
When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.
Cost: $25
Get ready for this fast paced farcical comedy, by Neil Simon. The play opens with the deputy mayor of New York bleeding out after shooting himself. The deputy mayor's lawyer and his wife attempt to get their stories straight before guests arrive for a party. Box office opens at 7 p.m.
Where: Maplewood Barn Community Theatre, 2900 E. Nifong Blvd.
When: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Cost: $10 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under
For 43 years, Ashland has brought the rodeo to the Midwest, featuring bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping and more. Each night includes live music performances from Jordan Heckemeyer and Travis Cole Band respectively. Don't miss Saturday's events including a parade starting at 2 p.m. and the Kiddy Round-Up at 6 p.m. Debit and credit cards will not be accepted at the rodeo.
Where: Ashland Optimist Building, N. Optimist Dr, Ashland, MO 65010
When: 8 p.m. rodeo performances Friday and Saturday
Cost: $13 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 11, and free for children 5 and under
Calling all superhero fans. Sit back and enjoy this action thriller starring Brie Larson alongside Samuel L. Jackson. The film follows Captain Marvel as she has recurring memories of another life as a U.S. Air Force pilot.
Where: Wrench Auditorium, 518 Hitt St.
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Cost: Free
Looking to get some exercise in this weekend? The annual Red Shoe Ride might be just what you're looking for. It will be held on the Katy Trail and will include a 5k walk or run, a 12-mile ride and a 35-mile ride. All the proceeds gained from fundraising will go to Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Missouri.
Where: The Station House at Katfish Katy's, 8825 W. Sarr St.
When: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free
Ready for some live music? This weekend, hear from Dream Squeeze, an indie new wave band based here in Columbia. The band will be featuring an acoustic set and playing new tunes.
Where: The Station House at Katfish Katy's, 8825 W. Sarr St.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free
The band Pigweed will be wrapping up the fourth annual Backyard Concert Series. The band will be playing songs by Johnny Cash, George Jones and more. Don't forget to bring your own chairs and blankets for this concert.
Where: Jefferson Landing State Historic Site, 100 Jefferson St., Jefferson City, MO 65101
When: 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free
Don't miss country musician Steve Earle and his band The Dukes as they play at the Blue Note this weekend. Also playing at the show will be American Aquarium, an alternative country band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Cost: $25 to $45
Stephens College is opening a new exhibit that has over 20 garments and accessories that demonstrate the role fashion played in the women's suffrage movement. The exhibit will remain open until December 13.
Where: Mezzanine of Lela Raney Wood Hall, 6 N. College Ave.
When: 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free