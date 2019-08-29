1. Food Truck Friday

Once a month, food trucks set up for a night of food galore in Jefferson City. There will be eight different trucks with options for everyone, so bring a big appetite to enjoy the night of different regional and local food trucks.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Where: Miller Performing Arts Center, 501 Madison St., Jefferson City, MO 65101.

Cost: Free entrance and the price of your food.

2. Right to Harm Film Columbia MO Screening

Are you interested in the impact of concentrated animal feeding operations? If so, check out this film about residents in different communities coming together to seek justice from their legislators. Following the film, there will be a discussion panel with information on how to join the fight against CAFOs.

When: 6 p.m. Friday.

Where: Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St.

Cost: Free (RSVP online in advance).

3. Sunset Goat Yoga

What does a goat say instead of namaste? We don’t know, but you can find out Friday night as you practice yoga with the best partners. Start your weekend with relaxation as you take in the sunset.

When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Where: Goat Yoga of Missouri, 11805 E. Judy School Road

Cost: $35.

4. 90s v 00s: No Scrubs Edition

Jump back in time with your friends and DJ Requiem as you relive the glory days. Enjoy songs from Missy Elliott, Destiny’s Child, Boyz II Men and more at The Blue Note. Don your favorite retro looks, and get ready to dance the night away.

When: 9 p.m. Friday.

Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.

Cost: Free cover.

5. 8th Annual Prison Break Race

Ever wanted to know what it would feel like to break out of prison? On Saturday, you can try just that as you face unexpected obstacles and hilly terrains during this 4+ mile run. A post-race party will be held at Prison Brews with free pizza. Participants must be age 18 or older. 

When: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race Saturday.

Where: Missouri State Penitentiary, 115 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, MO 65101

Cost: $40 per participant.

6. Storytime and Activities Featuring A Tale of Two Tribes: A Wetmore Forest Story

Check out storytime and explore the enchanted world of Wetmore Forest from Funko. Unearth this world of imagination, exploration and discovery at Barnes & Noble.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday.

Where: Barnes & Noble at Columbia Mall, 2208 Bernadette Drive

Cost: Free.

7. Crimes of the Heart

Join the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre for opening weekend of its new production. A Southern gothic story about relationships and dreams going bad, “Crimes of the Heart” explores the lives of three sisters. The show is running from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.

When: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, 114 High St., Arrow Rock, MO 65320

Cost: Prices vary from $17 to $40.

8. Capital Mall Car Cruise

Held the last Saturday of each month, the car show in Jefferson City highlights 250 to 500 cars. With a variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles, it’s a spectacular sight.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Capital Mall, 3600 Country Club Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Cost: Free.

9. Big Smith: A Summerfest Concert Event

Roll down to Rose Music Hall for a night of music with Big Smith, a band of cousins from Springfield, Missouri. After hanging up its show tunes in 2012, the band came back together in 2016 for a one-time reunion and haven’t stopped playing since. 

When: Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave

Cost: $15.

10. Jarrod Turner Live at the Station House

Rock in the start of September with Jarrod Turner, a mid-Missouri singer-songwriter. Sit back and enjoy the show as you listen to a mix of music from modern country and blues rock.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: The Station House, 8825 W. Sarr St.

Cost: Free.

