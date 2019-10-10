Check out Greektown as it transforms into a showcase of different movie displays ranging from "Shrek" to "Titanic." Pairs of sororities and fraternities will perform short skits and have different activities for children. Food trucks will also be in Greektown, offering up a taste of Columbia until 9 p.m.
When: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Where: Greektown.
Cost: Free.
The football team’s new $98 million home will be open to the public for open tours. Get a glimpse of the locker room, weight room and training room.
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Where: Memorial Stadium’s South End Zone.
Cost: Free.
3. Homecoming Step Show
Come watch Pan-Hellenic Council organizations battle it out for the top skit, step and stroll routines. They will also be featuring performances from dance groups FYE and Main Attraction. Tickets can be purchased at the MU box office.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Jesse Auditorium.
Cost: $10 for students, $12 for non-students.
In need of some new furniture? Clothing? Appliances? Midway Family Child Center is hosting a variety of garage sales this weekend.
When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Midway Crossing and Trails West neighborhoods.
Cost: Free.
If homecoming tailgates and football games aren’t your thing, head on over to Hartsburg for its annual pumpkin festival. The event kicks off with a parade on Saturday morning. Activities include fall classics such as hayrides, pumpkin carving and a straw maze.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Hartsburg, access via Highway 63.
Cost: Free.
The streets of downtown Columbia will be taken over with floats from organizations across Columbia and performances from local marching bands. Get there early to secure a prime candy-grabbing spot!
When: 9 a.m. Saturday.
Where: Downtown Columbia.
Cost: Free.
Catch the Mizzou Tigers take on Ole Miss in the big game. Marching Mizzou will perform at halftime, and the 2019 Homecoming Royalty will be announced.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Memorial Stadium.
Cost: $28 to $145.
Rhett’s Run Mountain Bike Race is celebrating its 20th anniversary. After being postponed back in September, the weather is looking better for this weekend's race. Pre-register online or stop by at 8 a.m. for race day registration.
When: 8 a.m. Sunday.
Where: Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.
Cost: $25 to $30.
Time for your pet’s close up! Lizzi and Rocco’s Nifong location is hosting a Halloween photoshoot. The proceeds of the event will be donated to Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue.
When: 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Lizzi and Rocco’s Natural Pet Market, 503 E. Nifong.
Cost: $10 per photo.
Enjoy the view of the river while you jam to some blues. Musicians Kenny Hunt, Johnnie D and Jake Hanselman will be performing. Plus, Gator Wagon will be there serving up delicious food, including alligator.
When: 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Where: Cooper’s Landing, 11505 S. Smith Hatchery Rd.
Cost: Free.