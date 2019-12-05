The world-renowned artist’s lithographs are on display at the Museum of Art and Archeology. Be sure to stop by and see some of his most interesting work.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Where: 115 Business Loop 70 West.
Cost: Free.
Forty-eight straight hours of basketball — who's in? This weekend's tournament celebrates the start of the 2019-2020 high school basketball season. Forty-seven high school teams will play with the chance of gaining regional and national exposure.
When: 5 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Mizzou Arena.
Cost: $5 per game or $10 for the tournament.
Experience the famous Budweiser Clydesdales and some impressive holiday lights. Head out to Warms Springs Ranch and get in the holiday spirit. Reservations required.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Where: 25270 State Highway 98, Boonville.
Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 12, free for children ages 2 and under.
One of Columbia's favorite holiday festivals is here. Enjoy live performances, shopping, the Magic Tree and more. And don't forget to stop by and see Santa.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Where: Downtown Columbia.
Cost: Free.
This play tells the tale of an aspiring missionary and an army pilot who meet on a train that is carrying the remains of the recently deceased F. Scott Fitzgerald and Nathanael West. The play explores themes of romance, loss and overcoming prejudice for the sake of love.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Columbia Entertainment Company.
Cost: $14 adults, $12 seniors, students and children.
Don't miss this timeless classic, which will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Scrooge will be played by resident actor and theatre professor Rob Doyen.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Macklanburg Playhouse.
Cost: $16 general admission, $10 students and seniors, free for Stephens College students.
Run or walk your way through this fun and festive holiday charity event hosted by the Arthritis Foundation. Strut your stuff dressed in your best holiday costume.
When: 7 a.m. Saturday.
Where: Silverthorne Arena, Stephens College.
Cost: $30 to $45.
A change of seasons means a change in local produce. Head down to the farmers market this weekend, and see what it’s all about.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Where: 1769 West Ash.
Cost: Free.
Just one more opportunity to get festive this weekend. Feeling competitive? Enter the competition. Like gingerbread but not competition? View the creations and vote for your favorite with donations.
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Columbia Mall.
Cost: $25 to enter the competition.
Come enjoy Bur Oak Brewery and some fantastic performing arts. Take advantage of the opportunity to support local artists.
When: 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Bur Oak Brewing Company.
Cost: $10 to $15, free for children ages 6 and under.