1. Halloweenie
Trick or treat at your favorite stores and restaurants in The District. City Hall will be open to visitors, as well as many other downtown locations. Just look for the bright orange participation sign!
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday (or until the candy runs out).
Where: Downtown Columbia.
Cost: Free.
On tour all the way from Lubbock, Texas, country band Flatland Cavalry is stopping in Columbia Friday night. Their album, Homeland Insecurity, is all about stopping to enjoy the present.
When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show Friday.
Where: The Blue Note.
Cost: $13 in advance, $15 day of show.
Celebrate Halloween with classic activities at Mizzou’s annual Spooktacular. There will be pumpkin carving, a haunted house and a costume contest, plus free pizza and candy.
When: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday.
Where: MU Student Center.
Cost: Free with MU student ID, $5 for general public.
4. "Dreamgirls"
The first show of the Columbia Entertainment Company’s 41st season opens this Friday. Set in the radical social change of the ʼ60s and ʼ70s, "Dreamgirls" follows the struggles and successes of a black female R&B group, The Dreamettes. The inspiring story is complete with powerhouse vocals and empowering female leads.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Columbia Entertainment Company, 1800 Nelwood Dr.
Cost: $10 to $14.
Make the drive to Auxvasse this weekend for the city’s fall festival. With activities ranging from a car show to live music and a haunted house, there is no shortage of things to enjoy. Proceeds go to the local Anti-Bullying Haunted House "Misfit Monsters” and to provide items such as school supplies, clothing, books, food and hygiene items for low-income families.
When: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Auxvasse, Missouri, off Highway 54 North of I-70.
Cost: Free admission, prices vary depending on activities.
Come run FTK (For the Kids) in Mizzouthon’s 5K/1-mile Fun Run. The event is to support the MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Mizzouthon’s Miracle Kids.
When: 9 a.m. check in, 9:30 a.m. race Saturday.
Where: Tiger Plaza.
Cost: $20.
Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting a spooky skate competition for anyone age 13 and up. Put on your costume (and your helmet) and try to land your best trick to win a prize. Plus, there will be plenty of time for free skate.
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Douglass Park.
Cost: Free.
Bring the family in your costumes to enjoy candy, toys, games and, of course, bouncing. There will be a live DJ, free popcorn and over 30 cars decorated for Trunk or Treat.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Tiger Bounce, 3601 Buttonwood Dr.
Cost: $5 per child or pre-register for $3.
“Come on down” to Jesse Hall, and you could be the next contestant on "The Price is Right." The long-running hit game show is coming to Columbia with its games and prizes.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Jesse Auditorium.
Cost: Prices vary.
This not-so-scary event is the perfect place to take your family’s furry friends. Each of the 10 trick and treat stations will have games and candy for the kids, a treat for the dogs and a photo booth ticket for the family. There will be food trucks, a costume contest, an adoption event and more.
When: 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Stephens Lake Park.
Cost: $15 per family, plus $5 for each additional child.