Back for the 41st time, Columbia College’s longest-running exhibition will feature artists who use paper as their primary element from all over the world. The work will be up from Feb. 17 to March 27 at Larson Gallery.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Columbia College Art Galleries, 1001 Rogers St.
Cost: Free.
Contrary to what the title may say, the man in question is not missing but rather, retiring. Tom Oleski is leaving his job as a checker at Schnucks, and his friends are hosting a retirement party for him. Dancing will be mandatory.
When: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday.
Where: The Sports Zone, 2200 Interstate 70 Dr. SW.
Cost: Free.
In honor of National Pet Adoption Weekend, PetSmart is hosting a public meet and greet with its most adoptable cats and dogs.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Where: PetSmart, 229 N. Stadium Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend.
Come on down to Peggy Jean’s Pies this Leap Year Day for a sweet celebration you’ll remember for the next four years. $4 tarts will be priced at $2.29. No pre-orders needed as this event is first-come, first-serve.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Peggy Jean’s Pies, 503 E. Nifong Blvd.
Cost: $2.29.
5. Black Expo
The Columbia College Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is hosting its third-annual expo showcasing Black-owned businesses in Columbia. Vendors will offer food, fashion, beauty, art, haircuts, financial services and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Columbia College Southwell Complex, 1001 Rogers St.
Cost: Free.
“I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!” The Ice Cream Factory is throwing a grand opening party, featuring 30 flavors handmade in Eldon.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: 701 Madison St., Jefferson City, MO 65101.
Cost: Free.
The Central Missouri chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters is taking part in a national BBBS event at the local bowling alley. Come to AMF Bowling Co. for fundraising, bowling, ice cream and more.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: AMF Bowling Co., 1508 N. Providence Road.
Cost: Free for spectators, bowlers must pay for games and shoe rentals.
Looking Pho-r something to warm you up during this cold, winter season? The Vietnamese Student Union is hosting a pho night where attendees can enjoy homemade pho soup, games, music and more.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Grindstone Canyon, 3101 Old 63 S.
Cost: Free.
How old was Rosa Parks when she boycotted the Montgomery bus? What was Aretha Franklin’s first song? How many kids did Nelson Mandela have? Come to the Columbia Public Library with your best guesses for a chance to win some prizes.
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway.
Cost: None.
Spring is just around the corner, and the Mid Mo Uplanders Quail Forever Chapter is celebrating by creating and restoring pollinator habitats. All attendees will help plant a 0.5-acre pollinator plot. The first 50 kids to register will receive a free Quail Forever hat!
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Where: A.L. Gustin Golf Course, 18 Stadium Blvd.
Cost: Free.