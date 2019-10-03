Head to downtown Columbia to catch some of your favorite artists and performers at this local festival. Over two dozen national, international and regional artists will be featured at downtown venues.
When: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Downtown Columbia.
Cost: Free to $15 depending on performance.
Grab the family and come out to this doughnut-themed music festival. Enjoy doughnuts, live music, an animal rescue scavenger hunt and more.
When: 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Meriwether Café & Bike Shop, 700 First St., Rocheport, Missouri.
Cost: Free.
Hey, soccer fans. Come see the Mizzou Tigers take on the 7th best team in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks. The first 250 fans in the stadium will get a free Mizzou soccer scarf.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium.
Cost: $8 for general admission, $5 for senior/youth general admission.
Looking for a good deal? Check out this multi-family garage sale with tons of clothes, antiques and other items.
When: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway.
Cost: Free.
For a full day of fun, check out the car show, baby contest, baking contest and more in Ashland this Saturday. End your night with a movie in the park.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Ashland City Park, 399 N. College St., Ashland, Missouri.
Cost: Free.
This is the perfect event for the wine fans out there. Head to Les Bourgeois Vineyards and learn how the popular drink is made. There will be grape stomping, live music, food, drinks and even a bounce house.
When: 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Les Bourgeois Vineyards, 14020 W. Hwy. Bb, Rocheport, Missouri.
Cost: Free admission, $1 for ticketed activities.
Don’t miss the 10th annual Harvest Hootenanny this weekend. Come celebrate another successful growing season with live music, games, a Missouri-grown meal and more. Even better, it’s family-friendly, so bring everyone!
When: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, 1209 Smith St.
Cost: $10 to $100.
Kick off October by celebrating National View the Moon Night at Longboat Brewery. Listen to Central Missouri Astronomical Association’s best drinking stories of NASA lecture. Enjoy beautiful views of the moon with one of Central Missouri Astronomical Association’s high-powered microscopes.
When: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Logboat Brewing Company, 504 Fay St.
Cost: Free.
After being postponed from its original date, the Kid’s Disco is finally here. Hosted by Tiger Bounce, the Kid’s Disco is a perfect family atmosphere for you and your family to dance off some steam. Enjoy a Mexican brunch menu and a bloody mary while your kid tears up the dance floor.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.
Cost: $5 per family.
Hit the mall this weekend for a fun and educational experience. Bring the family along for food, games and fire truck tours.
When: 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Columbia Mall, Dillard’s wing, 2300 Bernadette Drive.
Cost: Free.