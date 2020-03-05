Colorful March March parade kicks off True/False Film Fest

Puppet versions of Paul Sturtz, left, and David Wilson, right, are made to surprise the organizers, or “co-conspirators,” of the True/False Film Fest for the March March parade in 2014.

 Sarah Rothberg/Missourian Photo-Credit

1. Homeschool day 

Are you part of the homeschooling community? Join the fun with other homeschoolers and jump around the trampolines at Sky Zone. 

Where: Skyzone, 1201 American Parkway

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday 

Cost: $10 for 2 hours 

2. True/False 2020 March March

What better way to start the annual True/False Film Fest than dressing up in colorful and funky costumes at the kickoff parade? If you are more of a spectator than a participant, you can still join the March March which will start at the Courthouse square, march down Ninth Street, and end at the Missouri Theatre.

Where: Begins at the Boone County Courthouse Square

When: 5:15 p.m. Friday

Cost: Free

3. First Friday 

Another month begins, and so does another First Friday in the art district. Start your weekend off by enjoying free art, music and refreshments in local galleries and shops downtown Columbia.

Where: North Village Arts District

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday

Cost: Free

4.  COMO Flea Swap

The good weather this weekend should not be wasted staying indoors. Columbia's flea market is having its first sale this Saturday. Stop by Como Flea Swap to get some unique hidden treasures you never knew you needed. 

Where: 6060 N Wagon Trail Road

When: 7 a.m. Saturday 

Cost: Free

5. Columbia Health Expo

From healthy eating to well-being massages, learn more about your own health with the different vendors at the Columbia Health Expo this Saturday. Free admission to the event but private sessions such as sauna and acupuncture experiences will be offered at special rates.

Where: 203 N. Providence Road

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Cost: Free 

6. Missouri Men's Basketball v. Alabama

Go to Mizzou Arena one last time to see the Tigers take on Alabama in their last game before heading into the SEC Tournament. 

Where: Mizzou Arena, 1 Champions Dr #200

When: 1:30 p.m., Saturday

Cost: $16 

7. Profiles of Celebration for Women’s History Month

March is the month of celebrating women's history. Catch the talented student actresses from Stephens College Performing Arts living the history of 12 Missourian women in brief monologue performances.  

Where: Boone County History & Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa St

When: 2 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Cost: Free

8. 5K/10K Race

MU School of Engineering is celebrating Engineers' Week to honor St. Patrick (who they consider the patron saint of engineering). Join the kickoff race as their way to give back to the community and all proceeds will be donated to charities. 

Where: W1024 Laferre Hall

When: 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

Cost: $25 for 5K, $30 for 10K

9. Gender Identity Training

Educate yourself this weekend at the event hosted by Unity of Columbia to learn more about gender identity, gender expressions and sexual identity. 

Where: 1600 W Broadway

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday 

Cost: Free

10. March Tea Party

Have kids who love to play make-believe, dress up and sip tea? Join Speckled Frog Toys & Books for a tea party where there will be an activity, light refreshments and obviously — tea.

Where: Speckled Frog Toys & Books, 906 Alley A

When: 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $10

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter, Summer 2019. Studying Magazine Design. Reach me at kkxq2@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.