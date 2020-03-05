Are you part of the homeschooling community? Join the fun with other homeschoolers and jump around the trampolines at Sky Zone.
Where: Skyzone, 1201 American Parkway
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday
Cost: $10 for 2 hours
What better way to start the annual True/False Film Fest than dressing up in colorful and funky costumes at the kickoff parade? If you are more of a spectator than a participant, you can still join the March March which will start at the Courthouse square, march down Ninth Street, and end at the Missouri Theatre.
Where: Begins at the Boone County Courthouse Square
When: 5:15 p.m. Friday
Cost: Free
3. First Friday
Another month begins, and so does another First Friday in the art district. Start your weekend off by enjoying free art, music and refreshments in local galleries and shops downtown Columbia.
Where: North Village Arts District
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
Cost: Free
The good weather this weekend should not be wasted staying indoors. Columbia's flea market is having its first sale this Saturday. Stop by Como Flea Swap to get some unique hidden treasures you never knew you needed.
Where: 6060 N Wagon Trail Road
When: 7 a.m. Saturday
Cost: Free
From healthy eating to well-being massages, learn more about your own health with the different vendors at the Columbia Health Expo this Saturday. Free admission to the event but private sessions such as sauna and acupuncture experiences will be offered at special rates.
Where: 203 N. Providence Road
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free
Go to Mizzou Arena one last time to see the Tigers take on Alabama in their last game before heading into the SEC Tournament.
Where: Mizzou Arena, 1 Champions Dr #200
When: 1:30 p.m., Saturday
Cost: $16
March is the month of celebrating women's history. Catch the talented student actresses from Stephens College Performing Arts living the history of 12 Missourian women in brief monologue performances.
Where: Boone County History & Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa St
When: 2 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free
8. 5K/10K Race
MU School of Engineering is celebrating Engineers' Week to honor St. Patrick (who they consider the patron saint of engineering). Join the kickoff race as their way to give back to the community and all proceeds will be donated to charities.
Where: W1024 Laferre Hall
When: 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday
Cost: $25 for 5K, $30 for 10K
Educate yourself this weekend at the event hosted by Unity of Columbia to learn more about gender identity, gender expressions and sexual identity.
Where: 1600 W Broadway
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday
Cost: Free
10. March Tea Party
Have kids who love to play make-believe, dress up and sip tea? Join Speckled Frog Toys & Books for a tea party where there will be an activity, light refreshments and obviously — tea.
Where: Speckled Frog Toys & Books, 906 Alley A
When: 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $10