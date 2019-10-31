Art, food, music and more. Join locals for a fun evening full of creativity and entertainment. Come with an empty stomach, and leave with a new piece of art.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Where: North Village Arts District.
Cost: Free.
Boo! Continue your Halloween festivities with a Zombie Pub Crawl. Free entrance and drink specials at more than 25 locations downtown, including The Penguin, Room 38 and Shakespeare’s are included with the purchase of a wristband. All proceeds from this event benefit Woodhaven, a local nonprofit for adults with developmental disabilities.
When: 6 p.m. Friday.
Where: Downtown Columbia.
Cost: $10.
Interested in learning about the youngest and first African American editor of Teen Vogue? You're in luck because she will be speaking on campus. Although it's free for students, tickets are still required.
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Where: Jesse Auditorium.
Cost: Free for students, $5 for public.
Get ready for an evening of laughs with this local comedy group. The show's style is similar to "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" with audience engagement and all. The suggested donation per person is $5 per block, but there is no minimum or maximum requirement.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Talking Horse Productions, 210 St. James St.
Cost: Pay-What-You-Can.
5. "The Wiz"
Join Dorothy on a fantastical adventure in this retelling of "The Wizard of Oz." Written by William F. Brown, this performance will include contemporary African American music and feature a multicultural cast.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Rhynsburger Theatre, 505 Hitt St.
Cost: $17.
Don't miss 50 tables of handcrafted and Global Market Fair Trade items. There will also be baked goods, Fair Trade coffee and a light lunch. Proceeds from sales will go to children's education needs in Columbia, across the U.S. and other countries.
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Community United Methodist Church, 3301 W. Broadway.
Cost: Free.
A whole day of festivities to get you in the holiday spirit. With deals at your favorite shops and complimentary refreshments, you won't want to miss this festive event. After your shopping spree, watch the Magic Tree Lighting at 7 p.m. at the intersection of 9th Street and Broadway.
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Downtown Columbia.
Cost: Free.
8. Sip + Soup
This weekend, warm up at seven local wineries. The all-day event includes soup and wine pairings at each winery location. Must be 21+ to purchase general admission tickets. Discounted tickets are available for designated drivers.
When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Missouri River Wine Trail.
Cost: $20.
Zap your evening with this colorful show. Ten-year-old Violet stars in this performance as she attempts to break a world record but accidentally gets struck by lightning, not once, but twice, and becomes in control of all things electric.
When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Warehouse Theatre, 104 Willis Avenue.
Cost: $5.
In the mood for classic music? Join Columbia Civic Orchestra and Columbia Chorale for an unforgettable evening of songs by English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. 9th St.
Cost: $5 for students, $10 for general admission.