If you love children's clothing but don’t love the prices, you might want to check out this sale. There will be over 100 families selling gently used children's clothing, books, toys and decorations.
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Hearnes Center Fieldhouse, 600 E Stadium Boulevard.
Cost: Free.
Calling all bargain hunters. Help some old items find a new home. Browse through a variety of furniture, tools, small appliances and glassware.
When: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Columbia Senior Activity Center, 1121 Business Loop 70 East.
Cost: Free.
Don't miss this annual festival, which will feature 30 local, regional and national musicians along with plenty of local food options. Free storage lockers and a new nursing mothers’ station will make the music-filled weekend even better.
When: Gates open at 3:45 p.m. Friday, 11:45 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Stephens Lake Park.
Cost: $95 to $185.
Browse sweet rides, and listen to patriotic songs played by the 60-piece Columbia Community Band. Games and activities will be offered for the kids.
When: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Truman VA Hospital, 800 Hospital Drive.
Cost: Free.
Four words: Dogs in a parade. Even better? Dogs in costumes in a parade. Dog owners and their furry friends are invited to strut their stuff while showing off their best pet costumes. All proceeds benefit emotional support animals for survivors of local human trafficking.
When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Rock Quarry Park, 2002 Grindstone Parkway.
Cost: $20 for adult participants, $5 for children participants (with a registered adult).
Grab the family for an educational day filled with science and learning. Visit the baby animal exhibits, wander your way through a corn maze, fly a kite and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Where: South Farm Research Center, 3600 East New Haven Road.
Cost: Free.
This weekend, take care of your health. The National Kidney Foundation will be offering blood pressure checks, body mass index (BMI) measurement, free education materials and other tools to individuals at risk for kidney disease.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Columbia Public Library, Friends Room.
Cost: Free.
Need a laugh after a long work week? Thankfully, Columbia Elk Lodge #594 is hosting a comedy night with proceeds going toward veteran causes and scholarships. Doors open at 8 p.m. Attendees must be age 21 or over.
When: 9 p.m. Saturday.
Where: CBO Event Center, 4747 E Elk Park Dr.
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Do the recent cooler temperatures have you thinking about cozy sweaters and comfy blankets? If so, you're in luck because this weekend you can pet alpacas, buy fleece products and learn everything you need to know about these long-neck friends.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Where: 6701 W. Gillespie Bridge Rd.
Cost: Free.
The Tigers don’t play the Ole Miss Rebels for another two weeks, but you can still show your black and gold spirit this weekend at the Mizzou Homecoming 5K. If running isn’t your thing, you can cheer on the runners at Traditions Plaza.
When: 9 a.m. Sunday.
Where: Traditions Plaza, MU Campus.
Cost: $25 for adults and $15 for students.