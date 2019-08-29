Once a month, food trucks set up for a night of food galore in Jefferson City. There will be eight different trucks with options for everyone, so bring a big appetite to enjoy a night of different regional and local foods.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Where: Miller Performing Arts Center, 501 Madison St., Jefferson City.
Cost: Free entrance and the price of your food.
Are you interested in the impact of concentrated animal feeding operations? If so, check out this film about residents in different communities coming together to seek justice from their legislators. Following the film, there will be a discussion panel with information on how to join the fight against CAFOs.
When: 6 p.m. Friday.
Where: Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St.
Cost: Free (RSVP online in advance).
What does a goat say instead of namaste? We don’t know, but you can find out Friday night as you practice yoga with the best partners. Start your weekend with relaxation as you take in the sunset.
When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Where: Goat Yoga of Missouri, 11805 E. Judy School Road.
Cost: $35.
Jump back in time with your friends and DJ Requiem as you relive the glory days. Enjoy songs from Missy Elliott, Destiny’s Child, Boyz II Men and more at The Blue Note. Don your favorite retro looks and get ready to dance the night away.
When: 9 p.m. Friday.
Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.
Cost: Free cover.
Ever wanted to know what it would feel like to break out of prison? On Saturday, you can try just that as you face unexpected obstacles and hilly terrains during this 4-plus-mile run. A post-race party will be held at Prison Brews with free pizza. Participants must be age 18 or older.
When: 8 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. race Saturday.
Where: Missouri State Penitentiary, 115 Lafayette St., Jefferson City.
Cost: $40 per participant.
Check out storytime and explore the enchanted world of Wetmore Forest from Funko. Unearth this world of imagination, exploration and discovery at Barnes & Noble.
When: 11 a.m. Saturday.
Where: Barnes & Noble at Columbia Mall, 2208 Bernadette Drive.
Cost: Free.
Join the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre for opening weekend of its new production. A Southern Gothic story about relationships and dreams going bad, “Crimes of the Heart” explores the lives of three sisters. The show is running Saturday to Sept. 8.
When: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, 114 High St., Arrow Rock.
Cost: Prices vary from $17 to $40.
Held the last Saturday of each month, the car show in Jefferson City highlights 250 to 500 cars. With a variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles, it’s a spectacular sight.
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Capital Mall, 3600 Country Club Drive, Jefferson City.
Cost: Free.
Roll down to Rose Music Hall for a night of music with Big Smith, a band of cousins from Springfield. After hanging up its show tunes in 2012, the band came back together in 2016 for a one-time reunion and haven’t stopped playing since.
When: Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.
Cost: $15.
Rock in the start of September with Jarrod Turner, a mid-Missouri singer-songwriter. Sit back and enjoy the show as you listen to a mix of music from modern country to blues rock.
When: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: The Station House at Katfish Katy’s, 8825 W. Sarr St.
Cost: Free.