Want to try something new? Head out this weekend for special offers and new drinks at pubs, drinking establishments and bars in the District.
When: 10 a.m. - midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Various establishments in the District.
Cost: Free, drinks not included.
Test your knowledge and enjoy a buffet to raising money Rotary Charities at their 13th annual trivia night.
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Where: Knights of Columbus Hall, 2525 N Stadium Blvd.
Cost: $40 per person, $300 per table of eight.
This month's art crawl in the North Village Arts District will feature an open craft night at Midnight Museum and a pop-up with Pasta Lafata and Old Wool Smitten Co. at DogMaster Distillery.
When: 6 - 9 p.m. Friday.
Where: North Village Arts District, a nine block area located one block north of Broadway downtown.
Cost: Free.
Come rock out to a tribute to one of the pioneers of rock and roll. Mike Zito, 2018 Rock Blues Artist of the Year, will be performing a tribute to Chuck Berry, one of the artists that influenced his career.
When: Door open 7 p.m., concert starts 8 p.m. Friday.
Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. 9th St.
Cost: Floor general admission $10, Reserved balcony $20.
Feeling sappy? This Jane Austin novel-turned-play is a classic love story and perfect for all ages. Watch it performed live by professional actors from Columbia, Chicago and Stephens College.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave.
Cost: General admission $16, students and seniors $10.
Looking for a furry friend? Come to this Central Missouri Humane Society adoption event to find a cat or rabbit to take home for only $14.
When: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Columbia Mall (between Dry Goods and PacSun), 2300 Bernadette Dr.
Cost: Free.
Looking for more sports post-Super Bowl? Come out to support the Tigers as the take on their rival Arkansas.
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Mizzou Arena.
Cost: $18 - $35.
Looking for a pair of shoes for a special event, but don't want to spend an arm and a leg? A recent donation has Cinderella's Closet overflowing with shoes and the shop will be selling them for $5 a pair.
When: Noon - 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Holiday Inn Columbia East, 915 Port Way.
Cost: Free, shoes purchased with cash only.
Want to be inspired? Come out to watch films from all over the globe about the environment and those working to protect it. This festival put on by Missouri River Relief will also include a silent auction and live music.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday.
Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. 9th St.
Cost: Adults $15, students $10, children 6 and under are free.
Missing garage sale season? Head out to get all of your favorite garage sale finds in the middle of winter. This event will feature residents and non-profits selling typical garage sale items.
When: 1 - 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Columbia Expo Center, 2200 I-270 Dr. SW.
Cost: $4, children under 12 are free.