Loren LaMere of Columbia sets up a large box of toy cars

Loren LaMere of Columbia sets a large box of toy cars on the ground in front of his table, one of the several boxes of items he had for sale on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Columbia's Largest Indoor Garage Sale last year at the Holiday Inn Executive Center.

 Madison Parry

1. Drinks in the District

Want to try something new? Head out this weekend for special offers and new drinks at pubs, drinking establishments and bars in the District.

When: 10 a.m. - midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Various establishments in the District.

Cost: Free, drinks not included.

2. Rotary Trivia Night

Test your knowledge and enjoy a buffet to raising money Rotary Charities at their 13th annual trivia night. 

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Where: Knights of Columbus Hall, 2525 N Stadium Blvd.

Cost: $40 per person, $300 per table of eight.

3. First Fridays

This month's art crawl in the North Village Arts District will feature an open craft night at Midnight Museum and a pop-up with Pasta Lafata and Old Wool Smitten Co. at DogMaster Distillery.

When: 6 - 9 p.m. Friday.

Where: North Village Arts District, a nine block area located one block north of Broadway downtown.

Cost: Free.

4. Mike Zito: A Tribute to Chuck Berry

Come rock out to a tribute to one of the pioneers of rock and roll. Mike Zito, 2018 Rock Blues Artist of the Year, will be performing a tribute to Chuck Berry, one of the artists that influenced his career.

When: Door open 7 p.m., concert starts 8 p.m. Friday.

Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. 9th St.

Cost: Floor general admission $10, Reserved balcony $20.

5. Pride and Prejudice

Feeling sappy? This Jane Austin novel-turned-play is a classic love story and perfect for all ages. Watch it performed live by professional actors from Columbia, Chicago and Stephens College.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave.

Cost: General admission $16, students and seniors $10.

6. Be My Valentine

Looking for a furry friend? Come to this Central Missouri Humane Society adoption event to find a cat or rabbit to take home for only $14.

When: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Columbia Mall (between Dry Goods and PacSun), 2300 Bernadette Dr.

Cost: Free.

7. Mizzou Men's Basketball v. Arkansas

Looking for more sports post-Super Bowl? Come out to support the Tigers as the take on their rival Arkansas.

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Mizzou Arena.

Cost: $18 - $35.

8. Cinderella's Closet Shoe Sale

Looking for a pair of shoes for a special event, but don't want to spend an arm and a leg? A recent donation has Cinderella's Closet overflowing with shoes and the shop will be selling them for $5 a pair. 

When: Noon - 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Holiday Inn Columbia East, 915 Port Way.

Cost: Free, shoes purchased with cash only.

9. Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Want to be inspired? Come out to watch films from all over the globe about the environment and those working to protect it. This festival put on by Missouri River Relief will also include a silent auction and live music. 

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. 9th St.

Cost: Adults $15, students $10, children 6 and under are free.

10. Columbia's Largest Indoor Garage Sale

Missing garage sale season? Head out to get all of your favorite garage sale finds in the middle of winter. This event will feature residents and non-profits selling typical garage sale items.

When: 1 - 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Columbia Expo Center, 2200 I-270 Dr. SW. 

Cost: $4, children under 12 are free.

