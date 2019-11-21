This year, the annual Holiday Open House in Rocheport is going by a new name: The Holiday Cookie Crawl. Local merchants will have holiday cookies and treats available for tasting as you shop your way through the unique local businesses of downtown Rocheport.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Downtown Rocheport.
Cost: Free.
Sunsets, yoga and… goats? Yes, you read that right! Start the weekend off right with a night of relaxing and checking “yoga with goats” off the bucket list you didn’t know you had.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Where: Goat Yoga of Missouri, 11805 E. Judy School Road.
Cost: $35.
Get a head start on all your holiday shopping at the Columbia Holiday Festival. Shop vendor booths for decorations and presents for the whole family. Don’t forget to snap a photo in the winter wonderland photo booth, too!
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Holiday Inn Expo Center.
Cost: $3 to $6.
Head over to Eastside Tavern for the chance to hear the next country music star. Whether you're a fan of modern country, honky-tonk, or the classics, you’ll find an artist that speaks to you in this unique “in the round” style of concert, where multiple artists take the stage and take turns playing songs and explaining how they came to join the Nashville Tour Stop.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Eastside Tavern, 1016 E. Broadway.
Cost: $5.
Whether you sit on the Hill or in the stands, head to Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening to see the Missouri Tigers take on the Tennessee Volunteers in their last home game of the 2019 season.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Memorial Stadium.
Cost: $15 to $115.
Go back to the ’70s once again with the Fleetwood Mac tribute concert performed by Columbia-native band, Orchard Fire on Saturday night at The Blue Note.
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: The Blue Note.
Cost: $7 to $10.
Do you have what it takes to be a chess champion, or will your day end with the dreaded sound of “checkmate?” Find out in this fast-paced chess tournament open to all ages and abilities.
When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Vibez, 19 N. 5th St.
Cost: $5 to play, free to watch.
Make your own feather toy for a feline friend at this weekend's Cats & Crafts. This event is open to ages 13+. Be sure to make reservations in advance.
When: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Papa’s Cat Café.
Cost: $5 to $10.
Grab your popcorn, candies and fizzy drinks and relive the magic of Harry Potter on one of the biggest screens in Columbia.
When: 2 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Goodrich Forum 8.
Cost: $6.75 to $10.
Don't miss this decades-old Columbia tradition. Bring the whole family downtown for a celebration of various cultures and traditions to kick off this holiday season.
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Downtown Columbia.
Cost: Free.