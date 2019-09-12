Make your way through the USA at the annual Shryocks Callaway Farms life-sized corn maze. Opening Friday, this year’s design is a tribute and celebration of landmarks across the U.S. See how well you can navigate your way through the states.
When: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Shryocks Callaway Farms, 2927 County Rd. 253.
Cost: $11 for adults, $10 for kids 5 to 12, free for kids 4 and under.
Cat lovers ages 18 and up are invited for 90 minutes of snuggles with the cats of Papa’s Cat Café while indulging on cheese, baked goods and veggie plates. For an extra amount of relaxation, coloring books are also offered along with wine for attendees 21 and over.
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Papa’s Cat Café, 14 S. Second St.
Cost: $20.
Watch "Endgame" as you’ve never seen it before: on the football field of the Missouri Tigers. It’s also your opportunity to kiss the fifty yard line if you need to check that off of your Mizzou traditions list.
When: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday.
Where: Faurot Field.
Cost: Free.
Explore the life of one of Mizzou’s longest serving leaders, Michael A. Middleton. In fall 2015, Middleton was asked to step in as UM System interim president. The documentary gives insight into why Middleton was chosen to lead Mizzou through the difficult time.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St.
Cost: Free.
Can the Incredibles save your night? Grab a blanket or a lawn chair, and enjoy a movie under the stars. Kona Ice and Eats and Treats food trucks will also be there for concessions throughout.
When: 7:45 p.m. Friday.
Where: Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.
Cost: Free.
The Blue Note’s CoMo Comedy Club series presents Greg Warren, an MU alumnus who was most recently seen on “Late night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Late Show on CBS.” Come see what all the fuss is about, and laugh along the way.
When: 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.
Cost: $15 to $20.
Celebrate Mizzou’s family weekend at the Tiger Avenue Tailgate. Enjoy music, yard games and a barbecue lunch. Attendees will also have the chance to meet Vice Provost for Student Affairs Bill Stackman and Dean of Students Jeff Zeilenga.
When: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Green space by Bluford and Brooks halls, 502 Kentucky Blvd.
Cost: $9.
Ready for another home game win, Tigers? A late start to Saturday’s game means you have the whole day to tailgate before heading to the game.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Faurot Field.
Cost: $20 to $60.
Come celebrate diversity, and learn more about paganism at the Mid-Missouri Pagan Pride Day. This annual event seeks to educate the community and celebrate fellowship.
When: Noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Peace Park.
Cost: Free.
Join the North Village Arts District as it hosts its annual First Friday fundraiser at The Roof. Light appetizers, live music and a great view of downtown Columbia are all included.
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Where: The Roof, 1111 E. Broadway.
Cost: $20.