Come for the lights and stay for the holiday spirit and the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. This is an open house event, so there is no set arrival time, but attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot online. Guests 21 and older will receive two complimentary Budweisers and other beverages will be available for purchase.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Warm Springs Ranch, 25270 Highway 98, Booneville.
Cost: $11.
Come to this adoption event at Lizzi and Rocco's Natural Pet Market to find a dog or cat that needs a little extra love for the holidays. Whether they need extra medical attention or have a unique personality, these animals all need a family to love them.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Where: Lizzi and Rocco’s Natural Pet Market.
Cost: Free.
Take in the lights at Columbia's Magic Tree in the Village of Cherry Hill and enjoy music, treats and more. The event is open to all ages and abilities. It's also free, but MoDE Foundation and CoMO SEPTA will be accepting donations for their work.
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Where: 2100 Cherry Hill Drive.
Cost: Free.
Friday the 13th brings lots of things to be scared of this December. Come celebrate the end of the academic semester and the beginning of the holiday season at The Penguin Piano Bar.
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday.
Where: The Penguin Piano Bar & Nightclub.
Cost: $5 general admission, $13 VIP presale.
Bring your kiddos, ages 13 and under, to show off their dribbling, shooting and rebounding skills. The winners will qualify to compete in the next round of the nationwide competition — including the final round in New York City. Don’t forget to bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate or baptismal record.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday.
Where: Armory Sports Center.
Cost: Free.
The Berlin Bazaar is back with food and local vendors for its winter market. There will be food from Pasta La Fata and warm holiday drinks. Check out the website to see what local vendors will be selling their goods at the market.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Café Berlin.
Cost: Free.
The Missouri Symphony and Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. presents the Symphony of Toys, a treasured tradition that features a holiday concert you won't want to miss. Attendees are encouraged to donate a new, unopened toy for the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program.
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Where: The Missouri Theatre.
Cost: $20 for adults, free for ages 17 and under.
Cheer on the Tigers with some M-I-Z pride. The Mizzou Tigers will face off against Southern Illinois in their second-to-last home game of the year.
When: 3 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Mizzou Arena.
Cost: $5 to $13.
9. Elf Jr.
Jabberwocky Studios is putting on its first youth production of Elf Jr. Don't miss this light-hearted, family-friendly event that's sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
When: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Windsor Auditorium, Stephens College.
Cost: $8 general admission, $5 for children under 8.
This comedian has been seen on "America’s Got Talent," "Just for Laughs," Comedy Central’s "Premium Blend" and has opened for multiple artists at Radio City Music Hall. Come to another installment of CoMo’s new comedy series for laughs and fun with Greg Morton.
When: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show Sunday.
Where: The Blue Note.
Cost: $25.