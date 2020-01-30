Standout freshman Helen Hu and the rest of the Tigers face off against No. 14 Arkansas in their next SEC matchup.
When: 6 p.m. Friday.
Where: Hearnes Center, 600 E. Stadium Blvd.
Cost: Free for MU students, $8 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors.
Students in the MU International Programs will perform a variety of acts such as a kung fu dance, vocal and instrumental music, drama performances and more in celebration of the Lunar New Year.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St.
Cost: Free.
This all-ages show is sure to rock with country crossover band The Cadillac Three. Its self-proclaimed genre of "country fuzz" pushes the limits of rock with a bit of funk and soul.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.
Cost: $15.
The major addition to the MU School of Music and the university as a whole, the Sinquefield Music Center has its grand opening this weekend.
When: Program at 10 a.m. Saturday, tours from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Sinquefield Music Center, located at the corner of Hitt Steet and University Avenue.
Cost: Free.
This unique experience includes a red rose, award-winning wine, dessert and a candlelit tour of the Rocheport winery.
When: Opens Saturday and ends Feb. 16. Reservations can be made between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: Les Bourgeois Winery, 14020 West Hwy BB, Rocheport.
Cost: $40 per couple (reservation required).
This family-friendly event for all ages is peaceful, relaxing and comes with free incense.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Where: Good Nature, 23 N. Tenth St.
Cost: In advance, $11; $12 at the door.
Award-winning musician and Doctorate of Musical Arts candidate at the University of Kansas, Tyler Boehmer will bring his talents into Tiger territory this weekend for a special performance.
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St.
Cost: Free.
8. Silent Disco
Get ready to dance like no one's watching with Old Man Rager's Silent Disco this weekend featuring Jenha, Babysox Robinson, DJ Savage Habits and more.
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.
Cost: In advance $6; $8 day of event.
Tigers celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day when they take on ranked Arkansas this weekend in SEC-play.
When: 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Mizzou Arena, 1 Champions Drive #200.
Cost: Free for MU students, $8 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors.
According to Yelp, ITAP is the highest-rated sports bar in Columbia. Event includes Super Bowl Bingo, deals on beers and more.
When: 5 p.m. Sunday.
Where: International Tap House, 308 S. Ninth St.
Cost: Free entry.