Helen Hu performs on the balance beam

Missouri freshman Helen Hu performs on the balance beam against Southeast Missouri and Illinois on Jan. 4 at the Hearnes Center. Hu tied for first on the balance beam. Missouri takes on Arkansas Friday at 6 p.m. in the Hearnes Center. 

 Jeffrey Zide/Missourian

1. Missouri Gymnastics takes on No. 14 Arkansas

Standout freshman Helen Hu and the rest of the Tigers face off against No. 14 Arkansas in their next SEC matchup. 

When: 6 p.m. Friday.

Where: Hearnes Center, 600 E. Stadium Blvd.

Cost: Free for MU students, $8 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors.

2. 2020 Chinese New Year Showcase

Students in the MU International Programs will perform a variety of acts such as a kung fu dance, vocal and instrumental music, drama performances and more in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St.

Cost: Free.

3. The Cadillac Three with Morgan Wade 

This all-ages show is sure to rock with country crossover band The Cadillac Three. Its self-proclaimed genre of "country fuzz" pushes the limits of rock with a bit of funk and soul.

When: Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St. 

Cost: $15.

4. Sinquefield Music Center grand opening and tours

The major addition to the MU School of Music and the university as a whole, the Sinquefield Music Center has its grand opening this weekend. 

When: Program at 10 a.m. Saturday, tours from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Sinquefield Music Center, located at the corner of Hitt Steet and University Avenue.

Cost: Free.

5. Wine Lovers Tasting Tour for Two

This unique experience includes a red rose, award-winning wine, dessert and a candlelit tour of the Rocheport winery. 

When: Opens Saturday and ends Feb. 16. Reservations can be made between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Les Bourgeois Winery, 14020 West Hwy BB, Rocheport.

Cost: $40 per couple (reservation required).

6. Yoga with The Beatles

This family-friendly event for all ages is peaceful, relaxing and comes with free incense.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Where: Good Nature, 23 N. Tenth St. 

Cost: In advance, $11; $12 at the door.

7. Organist Tyler Boehmer's performance

Award-winning musician and Doctorate of Musical Arts candidate at the University of Kansas, Tyler Boehmer will bring his talents into Tiger territory this weekend for a special performance.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St.

Cost: Free.

8. Silent Disco

Get ready to dance like no one's watching with Old Man Rager's Silent Disco this weekend featuring Jenha, Babysox Robinson, DJ Savage Habits and more.

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.

Cost: In advance $6; $8 day of event.

9. MU vs Arkansas Women's basketball

Tigers celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day when they take on ranked Arkansas this weekend in SEC-play. 

When: 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Mizzou Arena, 1 Champions Drive #200.

Cost: Free for MU students, $8 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors.

10. Super Bowl House Party at International Tap House

According to Yelp, ITAP is the highest-rated sports bar in Columbia. Event includes Super Bowl Bingo, deals on beers and more.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: International Tap House, 308 S. Ninth St.

Cost: Free entry.

