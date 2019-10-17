Central Missouri Renaissance Festival offers singers, blacksmiths and pretend knights

1. Shryocks Farm Corn Maze

This weekend, lose your way through the corn maze at Shryocks Callaway Farms. This year's design is a tribute to the beautiful landmarks across the U.S. Other activities include a playground, hayrides, campfires and more. 

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Shryocks Callaway Farms, 2927 County Rd. 253.

Cost: $11 for adults, $10 for kids 5 to 12, free for kids 4 and under.

2. COMO Game Jam VI

The 6th COMO Game Jam is here. Game developers of all skill levels are invited to meet at Columbia College to spend 42 hours making video or tabletop games based on a selected theme. Food and drinks will be provided throughout the event. 

When: 6 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Columbia College, New Hall.

Cost: Free.

3. Climate Change Theatre Action

This year's 17th annual Life and Literature Performance Series promises innovative original and adapted works by MU students and faculty authors. Don't miss short solo performances, poetry, ethnographic adaptations and more. Tickets can be purchased at the MU Theatre box office.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Studio 4 in McKee Gymnasium.

Cost: $7.

4. Mason Ramsey at The Blue Note

This weekend, catch 12-year-old country artist Mason Ramsey at The Blue Note. Ramsey, otherwise known as "The Singing Walmart Boy," rose to fame for his iconic yodeling in 2018. Today, he is rapidly growing to become one of the most popular country music stars.

When: 8 p.m. Friday. 

Where: The Blue Note. 

Cost: $15.

5. FearFest

Ready for spooky season? Make your way through four haunted attractions including Hawthorn State Asylum, The Mortuary, Terror in the Woods and Necropolis Haunted House. Plus, a new feature allows you to customize the scare level to be more or less intense. 

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Where: Fear Fest Haunted House, 6399 US-40.  

Cost: $30 general admission. 

6. Bear Creek Run Half Marathon

Both runners and walkers are invited to participate in this 13.1-mile course along Bear Creek Trail, which offers beautiful scenery. Race registration closes at noon on Friday, so sign up soon. 

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Albert-Oakland Park. 

Cost: $55 registration fee.

7. Central Missouri Renaissance Festival

Embrace the Renaissance culture at this intimate festival. Activities include games, live entertainment and cheering on knights in armor. Festival goers can also browse through artisan-made arts and crafts. 

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 4274 County Rd 220, Kingdom City, MO, 65262.

Cost: Prices vary, free for children 5 and under.

8. Fall Festival at the Rock Garden Antique Barn

Get in the autumn spirit and enjoy a day of hayrides, pumpkin painting and more. If seasonal treats are more your style, there’ll be apple butter, kettle corn and baked goods available.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Rock Garden Antique Barn, 4382 State Road F, Fulton, Missouri.

Cost: Free.

9. Fix-it Fair

Have a broken item? Bring it to the Fix-it Fair. Experts will be on hand to help with repairs and teach you how to fix everyday items. The event is hosted by the Mid-Missouri Solid Waste Management District and City of Columbia Office of Sustainability to teach local residents how to conserve resources and reduce waste. 

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 201 Conley Rd.

Cost: Free.

10. Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Walk with your loved ones and help raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. A memorial wall, inspirational chalk statements, sand ceremony and display of shoes will be activities included at the event. 

When: 11 a.m. Sunday. 

Where: Stephen's Lake. 

Cost: Free. 

