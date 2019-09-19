Columbia police reported the third death from a gunshot this week after a 23-year-old man died on James Dale Road.

Kejuane Marshae Johnson, 23, of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to a burglary call around 4:20 p.m.

Johnson did not live where the shooting occurred, police said. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Late Friday, Nadria Wright, 18, and E’quan Spain, 19, died after a series of shootings less than a mile apart.

If anyone has information about the cases, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

