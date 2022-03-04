A third juvenile has been detained in relation to a Feb. 19 shooting that killed a Battle High School student.
A 16-year-old male was detained by the Peoria, Illinois, Police Department for his alleged involvement in the shooting. He is in the custody of Peoria juvenile authorities.
Two other juveniles have already been detained by the Columbia Police Department.
Aubry Doxley, 15, was killed around 12:40 a.m. Feb. 19 after a shooting in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two other victims, a juvenile male and an adult male, were also injured but survived.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.