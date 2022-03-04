A third juvenile has been detained in relation to a Feb. 19 shooting that killed a Battle High School student.

A 16-year-old male was detained by the Peoria, Illinois, Police Department for his alleged involvement in the shooting. He is in the custody of Peoria juvenile authorities.

Two other juveniles have already been detained by the Columbia Police Department.

Aubry Doxley, 15, was killed around 12:40 a.m. Feb. 19 after a shooting in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two other victims, a juvenile male and an adult male, were also injured but survived.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, spring 2021 Studying editorial journalism Reach me at tmwmh5@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 816-778-9134

  • Grace Nieland is an assistant city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She previously reported on social justice issues, court proceedings and public health. She can be reached at grace.nieland@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you