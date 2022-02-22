Well, it was nice while it lasted.
This week will be yet another reminder of the unpredictable weather conditions of the Midwest, with spring teaser temperatures in the high 60s on Monday and snowy streets by Friday.
For the third time since the beginning of the year, residents can expect Wednesday and Thursday to bring winter weather to the area.
Jared Maples, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said this round will be coming in two waves.
The first could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon with freezing drizzle, with the potential to bring up to 1.5 inches of snow and sleet by the day's end. After a lull Wednesday evening, the second round will begin Thursday morning, continue throughout the day and taper off Thursday evening.
Thursday will bring more snow accumulation than Wednesday. Maples said the air will be colder in the northern part of the county, where up to 4 inches could accumulate. The southern part of the county can expect more sleet than snow, leaving around an inch of overall accumulation.
While this round of snow isn't anticipated to be as severe as previous weeks, commuters should still be mindful of road conditions if on the road between Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Maples warns that travel will likely be much slower.
"It's not going to be the same magnitude, but it can become quite a headache," Maples said.
Temperatures are expected to vary within the 20s throughout, eventually getting back up to the high 30s by Saturday afternoon.