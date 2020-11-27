The third escapee from Reality House was apprehended Friday morning, wrapping up the search for three men who left the facility earlier this month.
Columbia police found and arrested Lawrence Johnson, 35, of Columbia at around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of I-70 Drive Southeast.
An anonymous CrimeStoppers tip helped police locate Johnson, according to a news release.
The second inmate who escaped from Reality House was arrested Thursday, less than a week after another had turned himself in.
Columbia police arrested Jamale Marteen, 37, at about 1:10 p.m. Thursday in a house on Omaha Court.
Another escapee, Tyrone McClain Jr., 28, turned himself in Saturday to Boone County Jail.
Both Marteen and McClain escaped Nov. 16 through the recreation yard at Reality House. Johnson had escaped Nov. 14.
Reality House is a nonprofit agency that provides substance abuse treatment, community corrections and reentry guidance to clients.