A new Scooter’s Coffee shop could replace the already demolished Break Time gas station at the northwest corner of Stadium and Ash Street.
The Planning & Zoning Commission approved the development plan Thursday. The new 1,790 square-foot building will be the coffee brand’s third location in Columbia, with other shops at 2501 Grindstone Parkway and 5 Old 63 S.
The new location has plans to feature an outdoor dining patio and drive-thru where it will serve up its usual menu of hot and iced coffee creations, smoothies, breakfast sandwiches, pastries and other coffee shop goods. Scooter’s Coffee was founded in 1988 and has more than 190 locations in the U.S and more than 10 shops in Missouri.
Columbia City Council will vote on approval of the amendment next.
At the commission meeting Thursday, a representative for the owner of the property, Robert Green, answered concerns from the commission about possible soil contamination and the underground oil tanks from the previous gas station tenant. Green said the tanks were removed and the soil excavated by the prior owner of the property.
The development plan is a proposition to amend the Break Time at Stadium and Ash plan approved in 2001. At the commission meeting, senior planner Clint Smith said an amendment is required because the site improvements under the previous Break Time plan have been completely demolished. The proposed amendment is named Scooter’s Coffee Near Shoppes at Stadium PD Plan.