Rock Bridge senior Abby Thompson won the grand prize at the CoMo 200 Student Art Competition in Columbia city hall’s historic lobby.
The student art competition featured art from Thompson and 12 other student winners: Jannah Akorjia, Ingrid Stroessner, Sheza Shahid, Addie Stroessner, Jackson Matter, Connor Matter, Keeley Fizer, Cordelia Maltsbarger, Kylie Greer, Madison Diel, Landon Viers and Elizabeth Henderson.
Their artwork centered on the theme of overcoming struggle throughout Columbia’s 200-year history. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece recognized the students Tuesday evening at the art competition hosted by the Mayor’s Bicentennial Task Force.
“In a year that we’re celebrating Columbia’s past, I’m so excited about how bright our future is,” Treece said.
Treece said he’s glad to see the students creating visual expressions of Columbia’s people, buildings and features through their art.
Joy Bess, Columbia Public Schools social studies coordinator, said she hoped the kids could find a connection to the community and its 200-year history through this event.
“That was the thought, that kids could identify with the fact that we have struggled with lots of things in Columbia’s 200 years of history, just like we’ve struggled this year with the pandemic,” Bess said, “and how we can look for things within Columbia and show examples of overcoming these obstacles.”
The student winners are elementary, middle and high school students from schools around Columbia. Students submitted their artwork from late October to mid-November. The featured artwork included photography, graphic design and drawings.
Thompson’s grand-prize-winning piece was a Katy Trail compilation. She came up with the idea for the design while walking along the trail with her family. She specifically remembers walking under and learning about the Roche Percée Natural Arch.
“It talked about how Lewis and Clark went past that, and it’s still there today, and you can clearly see what it looks like,” Thompson said. “It’s baffling to me that all this land has been around for so long and so many historical people have gone past it and I get to experience the same thing.”
The submissions were each judged on their effectiveness, relevance to the theme, creativity and neatness. Each student also wrote a paragraph about how their art related to the competition’s theme.
The artwork will be moved to exhibits at Joe Machens dealerships throughout Columbia. It will also be included in a journal that commemorates Columbia’s 200-year anniversary.