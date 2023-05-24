Native American antiquity and the supernatural collide with 1920s racial politics in Margaret Verble's 2021 novel "When Two Feathers Fell from the Sky."

The book was announced Wednesday as Daniel Boone Regional Library's community One Read for 2023. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Vox reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and cultural anthropology. Reach me at sjwx3c@umsystem.edu or 882-5700.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.