After Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas got word of a pending misdemeanor charge, Mayor Brian Treece suggested that he resign from his position.
In an email sent to the Missourian on Wednesday, Thomas confirmed that Treece suggested he step down. He said he told Treece he would think about it but would need to consult with his constituents before deciding.
Thomas, who missed Monday's council meeting because he is traveling in Montana, faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly attempting to commit an act prohibited of an elected official. He reported his actions to the Missouri Ethics Commission in November after admitting to negotiating a quid pro quo deal, in which he would support a neighborhood development in exchange for a donation to the Columbia Community Land Trust, an affordable housing group.
Shortly after negotiating the deal, Thomas emailed City Counselor Nancy Thompson for help in making the arrangement. Thompson advised him it was illegal and suggested he not only report to the ethics commission but also consult an attorney.
On Tuesday, Sixth Ward Councilwoman Betsy Peters said she had heard nothing about the conversation between Thomas and Treece. On Wednesday, she reiterated that statement.
Peters said that the council has no authority to ask Thomas to resign.
"This is all he said, she said, personal or private conversations," she said.
Peters said she asked Thomas about his plans and he told her he wasn't planning to resign. She said she's received many emails from constituents defending Thomas.
"My understanding is that — as one of the numerous people who has emailed me points out — just because you're accused does not mean that you're convicted," she said.
On Monday, a Missourian reporter asked Treece if he suggested that Thomas resign. Treece would only refer back to a Sept. 6 statement issued by the council that condemned Thomas' actions as a "breach of public trust" and commended city staff for bringing it to their attention.
Treece has not responded to multiple requests for comment since Monday.