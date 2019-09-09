Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas has waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor of attempting to commit an act prohibited of an elected or public official.
Division 5 Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly Shaw accepted the plea, which Thomas's attorney, Christopher Slusher, entered Monday on his behalf .
Shaw scheduled a case review for Oct. 3.
Thomas is accused of negotiating with Justin Barnes and Shannon Sapp, the would-be developers of the Oakland Crossings neighborhood just north of Columbia, for a donation to the Columbia Community Land Trust in exchange for his support of the development. Thomas had sought support for affordable housing from the developers after they told him they could not include affordable housing in Oakland Crossings.
Thomas has maintained since those negotiations came to light that he committed no crime, but he self-reported the negotiations to the Missouri Ethics Commission after City Attorney Nancy Thompson advised him that his actions might be illegal.
Special prosecutor Locke Thompson of Cole County filed the charge last week.