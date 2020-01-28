Boone County Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson announced Tuesday she will run for a third four-year term.
Thompson was first elected to the commission in November 2012.
"The important work that we have begun during my time on the Commission must continue," she said in a news release. "I am committed to seeing it through."
Thompson, a Democrat, said her goals in a third term include "ensuring access to mental health care, addressing changes in leadership and funding for Boone Hospital, and adjusting to changes in county revenue due to the continued growth in online sales."
In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Thompson said one of her plans is to set up a "co-responder model" through which people with mental health issues can be separated from those who break the law. She said 17 to 30% of inmates in the Boone County Jail have mental health problems.
"The justice system is very expensive, and should be reserved for those people that we need to protect our community from," Thompson said.
Her ultimate goal is to have a 24/7 access center for people with mental health issues. She has led Boone County's participation in "Stepping Up Initiative," a national program that helps to treat inmates with mental health issues.
Thompson said if she's re-elected she would also work on reducing the suicide rate, especially in rural areas in Boone County that were or are still influenced by Missouri River flooding.
Thompson, a lawyer, has lived in Boone County since 1959. She earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from MU, according to the release.
Former Southern District Commissioner Karen Miller will be Thompson's campaign treasurer.
"I'm delighted that Janet is willing to continue to serve Boone County," Miller said in the release. "She has a proven track record of leadership."
