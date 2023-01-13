The University of Missouri Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment opened its new center Thursday to expand knowledge and services for those on the autism spectrum and their families.
The new facility features more space and more staff for therapy and other supportive services.
Even before the expansion, the center’s impact has been significant. Ana Compain-Romero, the parent of a young adult with autism, spoke about her Thompson Center experience at the grand opening.
Compain-Romero got a job offer in Jefferson City a few months after her son was diagnosed with autism in Chicago. To help support her son, she googled “autism in Missouri,” and the Thompson Center was the first result.
She said learning about the center helped confirm that moving to Missouri was the right choice.
“This was before sponsored ads, so this had been a sign from the universe for me that this was a good place,” Compain-Romero said. “We took a leap of faith and moved to Columbia.”
“That giant leap of faith ended up being the best decision for our family,” she said.
At the Thompson Center, her son learned skills such as brushing his teeth and washing his ands. Compain-Romero was also allowed to observe how the behavioral analysts would help her son and received tips on how to improve basic skills at home.
“We go on vacations together no longer worrying about what kind of concessions we need to make that Danny won’t necessarily be able to tolerate.” Compain-Romero said. “Seems like not a big deal, right? It’s a big deal for us.”
Now, the Thompson Center wants to further its impact by reaching out and helping more autistic and neurodivergent people. Stephen Sheinkopf, executive director of the Thompson Center, said the expansion aims to provide services sought by the public.
In support of the expansion, Richard Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs at MU, announced that a new developmental and behavior pediatrics fellowship program will help train postgraduate students in the MU School of Medicine on working with people with autism.
“The National Hub for Psychiatric Care was big from the 1940s to the 1970s,” Barohn said. “I envision that the Thompson Center will attain that type of national prominence in autism, and that is all happening right here at the University of Missouri.”
The new facility at 200 N Keene St. features expanded therapy space, classrooms for social skills learning for ages 4-12 and a severe behavior clinic. The severe behavior clinic accommodates patients who engage in stimming — repetitive motions that can cause injury, such as kicking or head-banging. The room has padded walls and a television behind Plexiglas to provide patients with comfort.
Other classrooms and programs include toilet training, life skills groups and more.
“We are serving families, but serving the community as well.” Sheinkopf said.
The Thompson Center is recruiting new providers. More information and resources can be found on the Thompson Center’s website.