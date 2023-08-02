Contestant Justin Sharp carries his boat off the river on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. Although the race was cut short, contestants are still invited to the Friday Night Finish Line Party and Special Ceremony in St. Charles.
Glenn Rice, a volunteer for the Missouri River Relief Crew, directs George Jeney, Nathan Parnell and Adam Copp to the bank on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. Jeney, Parnell and Copp were one of last teams to arrive at the shore after floating debris caused the race to be canceled.
From left: Rusty Thurman, Barbara Giles, Roger J. Giles push floating debris away from the dock on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. A tree had gotten caught and started twisting the dock, making it difficult to remove.
A decal decorates the side of a contestant’s boat on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. The MR340 race was canceled on Wednesday afternoon due to a large amount of debris in the Missouri River.
Kory Kaufman scans the Missouri River on Wednesday in Columbia. The safety boat stationed at Cooper’s Landing continued to sweep the river on Wednesday afternoon, notifying racers of the event’s abrupt cancellation.
Contestant Billy Bellinger reads the news that the race has been canceled on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. Bellinger, who received the news of the cancellation after stopping for a rest, said, “I was wondering about that, how are we going to paddle through that debris at night?”
A safety boat maneuvers through debris on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. A mass text sent to contestants and volunteers cited “a rising river, increased driftwood and debris (including large trees), flooding tributaries” as the reason for the race’s cancellation.
Ron Kelley, left, and Scott Snyder greet arriving contestants Adam and Gus Burns on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. Kelley, who participated in the MR340 last year, was a volunteer this year. “I promised the Missouri River that I’d come back and volunteer if she let me live,” Kelley said.
From left: Gus Burns, 14, sits with his father Adam Burns on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. “I was in the zone, I was ready to go,” Adam Burns said, as he and other participants lamented the end of the race.
Contestant Justin Sharp carries his boat off the river on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. Although the race was cut short, contestants are still invited to the Friday Night Finish Line Party and Special Ceremony in St. Charles.
Glenn Rice, a volunteer for the Missouri River Relief Crew, directs George Jeney, Nathan Parnell and Adam Copp to the bank on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. Jeney, Parnell and Copp were one of last teams to arrive at the shore after floating debris caused the race to be canceled.
From left: Rusty Thurman, Barbara Giles, Roger J. Giles push floating debris away from the dock on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. A tree had gotten caught and started twisting the dock, making it difficult to remove.
A decal decorates the side of a contestant’s boat on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. The MR340 race was canceled on Wednesday afternoon due to a large amount of debris in the Missouri River.
Kory Kaufman scans the Missouri River on Wednesday in Columbia. The safety boat stationed at Cooper’s Landing continued to sweep the river on Wednesday afternoon, notifying racers of the event’s abrupt cancellation.
Contestant Billy Bellinger reads the news that the race has been canceled on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. Bellinger, who received the news of the cancellation after stopping for a rest, said, “I was wondering about that, how are we going to paddle through that debris at night?”
A safety boat maneuvers through debris on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. A mass text sent to contestants and volunteers cited “a rising river, increased driftwood and debris (including large trees), flooding tributaries” as the reason for the race’s cancellation.
Ron Kelley, left, and Scott Snyder greet arriving contestants Adam and Gus Burns on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. Kelley, who participated in the MR340 last year, was a volunteer this year. “I promised the Missouri River that I’d come back and volunteer if she let me live,” Kelley said.
From left: Gus Burns, 14, sits with his father Adam Burns on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. “I was in the zone, I was ready to go,” Adam Burns said, as he and other participants lamented the end of the race.
Paddlers pulled their boats out of the water Wednesday after organizers of the MR340 canceled this year’s race because of unsafe weather and river conditions.
A combination of rapidly rising waters, threatening thunderstorms, hazardous debris, flooding tributaries and a lack of moonlight for nighttime paddlers created dangerous conditions that led to the early end of this year’s race down the Missouri River.