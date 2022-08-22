The three finalists for the vacant Columbia fire chief position met with the public at the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening.
The final selection is expected in the next two to three weeks, acting deputy city manager Mike Griggs said.
Brian Dunn
If selected, Brian Dunn, 54, would be coming out of a short retirement that began in February this year. He served as fire chief for 21 years at the San Angelo Fire Department in Texas, where he worked for a total of 32 years. During his tenure there, Dunn also worked as a firefighter, driver, lieutenant and captain-safety officer, according to the news release.
“I’m not good at retirement,” Dunn said. “I need problem-solving to do.”
During his tenure as San Angelo fire chief, Dunn hired 217 firefighters, oversaw hurricane and wildfire evacuations, managed a budget of more than $20 million and worked with local colleges to develop paramedic training programs, according to a San Angelo news release about his retirement.
“The emergency situations that I dealt with and the things that I did over that time, I have a lot of experience building stations, hiring manpower and recruitment,” Dunn said.
Dunn said that he would work on recruitment and retention in the Columbia Fire Department, adding that race and gender diversity increased during his tenure in San Angelo.
Clayton Farr Jr.
Clayton Farr Jr., 50, has been with the Columbia Fire Department since 1998 and currently serves as assistant fire chief. He is also the department’s public information officer and has worked as a firefighter, assistant fire marshal, lieutenant, battalion chief, fire investigator and division chief/shift commander, according to the Columbia news release.
“I know the community, I know the fire department organization, I understand first-hand the challenges we face,” Farr Jr. said. “I am working currently to solve many of the challenges we face. I think it would be seamless to have me in that role because I can continue that work.”
One of his focuses as assistant fire chief has been increasing diversity within the department through outreach to the Black community and local schools.
Shortly after Farr Jr. was named assistant fire chief, the department began working on a high school public safety curriculum that includes paid internship opportunities.
“Those kids that we’re looking for sometimes don’t see themselves in us,” he said. “We have to make that shift to allow our fire department to better reflect the communities that we serve.”
Farr Jr. said his top priority would be customer service, which he hopes to improve with the addition of training positions.
Christopher Riley
Christopher Riley, 61, has been in fire service for more than 40 years. He currently serves on the executive board for the Institution of Fire Engineers USA Branch and has worked as a consultant to FirstNet, a broadband public safety network, according to the city news release. Riley served as fire chief in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and in Pueblo, Colorado. He has worked as a paramedic, firefighter, battalion chief and fire captain in various cities in California.
“I have a well-rounded background when it comes to the challenges that any fire department faces,” Riley said. “I have a lot of experience with accreditation.”
Riley said he led the Pueblo Fire Department in becoming an accredited agency and was also involved in the Colorado Springs Fire Department annual accreditation compliance reports. During his time in Pueblo, he said the department built two new fire stations and secured approximately $4 million in grants. In Colorado Springs, his department added a fourth battalion, he said.
He added that under his leadership, there was an ambulance contract established in both Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
His top priority as fire chief would be to maintain quality of services and to find ways to improve. He would also prioritize the safety of residents and firefighters.
“Firefighters face a lot of risk every day,” he said. “They need to be supported with the right equipment, training and leadership.”