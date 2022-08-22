The three finalists for the vacant Columbia fire chief position met with the public at the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening.

The city announced the finalists, Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley, in a news release Aug. 8. Columbia has been searching for a new head of the department since January, when former fire chief Andy Woody took a position at Southern Arkansas University Tech. The finalists were selected from a pool of 29 total applicants from 15 different states.

