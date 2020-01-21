A hazardous mix of rain, ice, sleet and snow is expected to arrive in Missouri on Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The storm is predicted to last through the end of the week and could create dangerous driving conditions if temperatures drop significantly, per reporting from the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team.

MoDOT warns drivers that as rain becomes ice, it may become difficult for motorists to gauge the safety of the roads. MoDOT suggests that drivers remain up to date on road conditions using its website and exercise extreme caution when driving over the next three days.

All MU parking structures will close their top levels starting Wednesday, according to MU Parking and Transportation’s Twitter.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.