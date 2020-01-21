A hazardous mix of rain, ice, sleet and snow is expected to arrive in Missouri on Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The storm is predicted to last through the end of the week and could create dangerous driving conditions if temperatures drop significantly, per reporting from the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team.
MoDOT warns drivers that as rain becomes ice, it may become difficult for motorists to gauge the safety of the roads. MoDOT suggests that drivers remain up to date on road conditions using its website and exercise extreme caution when driving over the next three days.
All MU parking structures will close their top levels starting Wednesday, according to MU Parking and Transportation’s Twitter.